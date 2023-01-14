Avery Sweeter

Avery Sweeter

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Bailey Booth scored a game-high 11 points to help Southeast to a 42-27 win Friday in Pine Bluffs.

The Hornets were led by freshman Avery Sweeter’s six points. McKenna Thurin and Kelsie Bymer both added five points.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus