GIRLS BASKETBALL: Southeast wins at Pine Bluffs Jan 14, 2023 CHEYENNE – Bailey Booth scored a game-high 11 points to help Southeast to a 42-27 win Friday in Pine Bluffs.The Hornets were led by freshman Avery Sweeter's six points. McKenna Thurin and Kelsie Bymer both added five points.SOUTHEAST 42, PINE BLUFFS 27Southeast…… 11 11 11 9 – 42Pine Bluffs…… 7 5 2 13 – 27Southeast: Ekwall 5, Booth 11, Haines 9, Anderson 9, Carson 6, Kosmicki 2.Pine Bluffs: Graves 0, Gray 5, Thurin 5, Lerwick 0, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 5, Hoffman 4, A. Sweeter 6, WallowingBull 2.