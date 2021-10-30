PINE BLUFFS – Despite only running eight offensive plays in the second half, Pine Bluffs still managed to take care of business Friday afternoon behind big plays and its red zone defense.
With three plays of 60-plus yards and four stops in the red zone, the Hornets defeated Riverside 35-8 in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A nine-man playoffs. They will host Rocky Mountain in the semifinals next week.
“(Riverside) did a good job of controlling the clock. It’s a playoff game, (so) they brought their best effort,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “We learned a lot. We got a lot of film on it, and we have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday to correct it and get ready to play.”
The Hornets (9-0) quickly marched down the field and scored on their opening possession, going 58 yards on six plays before Dalton Schaefer rumbled in from eight yards out. That was the first of five rushing touchdowns for the Hornets. They combined for 254 yards on the ground.
“It was the consistent reps, working on it all week long, and come game time, we just really pounded it in and were able to run for all those yards,” said Hornets running back Sean Rhoads, who rushed for 171 yards.
Rhoads doubled the Hornets’ advantage less than a minute later, finding a seam and taking it 62 yards for the score and the 14-0 advantage less than four minutes into the contest.
Riverside continued to struggle moving the ball down the field. It’s misdirection rushing attack was read well by the Hornets’ defensive line and linebackers.
“We watched a lot of film, and we read the holes,” Hornets junior Diego Paniagua said. “But there’s a lot we could have fixed, and I think we didn’t execute as much as we wanted to.”
The Rebels’ (4-5) best possession of the first half featured 10 plays and a fourth-down conversion. But it was ultimately stymied when Collin Jessen intercepted a Trenton Coronel pass at the Hornets 17-yard line. On the very next play, Rhoads took an 83-yard run for his second touchdown of the game.
Hornets quarterback Stu Lerwick rushed in another touchdown on the Hornets’ next possession, and they took a 28-0 advantage into the break. Lerwick and the offense had another opportunity to increase their lead, but fumbled inside their 10-yard line with 15 seconds left in the first half.
Riverside maintained possession for most of the second half. After another Pine Bluffs fumble on its first drive of the third quarter, Riverside went 74 yards and had the ball at the Hornets’ one-yard line on second down. However, the Rebels coughed up a fumble of their own.
“For as many plays as they ran, and they only scored once, we’ll take that,” Gray said. “We stopped them inside the 10 three times, got a couple of turnovers, kept the ball in front and tackled, and good things happened.”
Coronel and the Rebels finally got on the board with just 4 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Coronel found Garrett Ellis-Rudd for a 9-yard reception and then made a two-point conversion to cut its deficit to 28-8.
Riverside recovered the ensuing kickoff on a squib attempt, but had nothing to show for it after the Hornets rallied for another red zone stop.
The Hornets put the game out of reach on their next possession when Schaefer found pay dirt for the second time and a 35-8 Hornets lead. The touchdown was set up by a 66-yard pass from Lerwick to Ryan Fornstrom. Fornstrom finished with 157 receiving yards.
Admittedly, Pine Bluffs didn’t play its cleanest game, but still pulled out a comfortable victory.
“It just shows how good of a team we are,” Paniagua said. “Even when we’re struggling, we can still pull a win out.”
PINE BLUFFS 35, RIVERSIDE 8
Riverside………0 0 8 0 – 8
Pine Bluffs……14 14 0 7 – 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
PB: Schaefer 8 run (Castillo kick), 9:07
PB: Rhoads 62 run (Castillo kick), 7:18
Second Quarter
PB: Rhoads 83 run (Castillo kick), 4:47
PB: Lerwick 10 run (Castillo kick), 2:27
Third Quarter
R: Ellis-Rudd pass from Coronel (2-pt good), 0:21
Fourth Quarter
PB: Schaefer 4 run (Castillo kick), 7:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Riverside: Strohschein 29-118, Colonel 8-23, Ellis-Rudd 6-19, Duncan 6-13, Boreen 4-12. Pine Bluffs: Rhoads 6-171, Schaefer 12-63, Lerwick 3-20.
Passing
Riverside: Coronel 10-20-1 70, Ellis-Rudd 0-1. Pine Bluffs: Lerwick 15-20 240.
Receiving
Riverside: Alexander 4-39, Ellis-Rudd 2-15, Boreen 2-11, Stroschein 1-3, Duncan 1-2. Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom 8-157, Sweeter 1-38, Hitner 2-22, Sloan 3-13, Jessen 1-10.