PINE BLUFFS — For Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray and the 2022 state champion squad, the reality of capturing the state title set in almost immediately.

The win over Shoshoni snapped a five-year drought, and also marked the team’s first championship in Class 1A nine-man football. It took every ounce of heart and effort for the Hornets to come out of War Memorial Stadium with a win, as they battled through injuries and little mistakes to win the game.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus