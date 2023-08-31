PINE BLUFFS — For Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray and the 2022 state champion squad, the reality of capturing the state title set in almost immediately.
The win over Shoshoni snapped a five-year drought, and also marked the team’s first championship in Class 1A nine-man football. It took every ounce of heart and effort for the Hornets to come out of War Memorial Stadium with a win, as they battled through injuries and little mistakes to win the game.
“Shoshoni was a really good team. Once that clock went to zeros, it sunk in right then and there,” Gray said. “They were pretty good, and it took everything (we had) to beat them.”
But just as quickly as it set in, the high from winning has worn off for the Hornets. No longer is Pine Bluffs focused on what happened last season. With a new season on the horizon, the Hornets are ready to achieve their new goal: winning back-to-back titles.
They’ll be making this journey with high expectations. Pine Bluffs was selected as the No. 1 team in the WyoPreps poll for 1A nine-man, picking up 14 of the 18 first-place votes handed out.
But while a lot of outside noise has been made, the team isn’t worried about it.
“It’s on our minds, we’re just not pushing it,” Hornets junior Shawn Shmidl said. “We’re not thinking, ‘Hey, we are going back to back, these guys suck.’”
Nearly every nine-man team was hit hard by talented players graduating, and Pine Bluffs was no exception. The Hornets lost 10 players to graduation, including five major contributors. They are going into the season missing their leading passer, leading receiver, leading rusher and two of their top three tacklers from a season earlier.
“You can’t try and replace those guys,” Gray said. “Our current kids just have to be themselves, and, as coaches, we have to find the things that they are good at and call those things a lot.”
It’s a lot to replace in one year, but confidence is high among Gray and the returners that they will be able to defend their crown.
“I practice every day with these guys, and we are going hard in the weight room,” Shmidl said. “Hopefully, that translates over in the first week.”
“… A lot of people around the state have lost a lot of people, and we have, as well. But I think we have a lot of guys who are working hard and stepping up in practice, and can prove that they can fill those roles.”
While the loss of some of their leaders from last year stings, the graduating class left a major mark with the returning players. It wasn’t just their skills everyone remembers, it was the example they set in practice for everyone else. Above all, the message they preached was to just get better every day, and it’s something the team has taken to heart.
“Last year’s and the year before’s group really helped set that tone at practice,” Gray said. “(The message was) ’It’s two hours of the day, and I could certainly be off doing something else and having more fun. But I’m here for a reason,’ and they are starting to understand that.”
While confidence is high, Gray said there is still a lot he and the coaching staff will have to wade through. Most of the returners have limited varsity experience, and will be cutting their teeth at the varsity level when the season kicks off today.
“We have a lot of returning guys, but they didn’t necessarily play a big role for us this year,” Gray said. “They are all getting used to some different roles and being more in touch of what we do, because they have to be. It’s early, so we are focused on us and the fundamentals.”
Pine Bluffs opens its season at home against the team it beat for the state title last season. While the team is excited to get the season under way, they are also well aware of the challenge that Shoshoni presents.
“It’s going to be a real fun game and really fast-paced,” Shmidl said. “It’s going to be fun to watch.”
