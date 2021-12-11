BURNS – For the second consecutive day, the Pine Bluffs boys basketball team only scored 12 first-half points.
Thursday, the Hornets were able to overcome that lack of offensive production to defeat Wheatland.
On Friday night, the Hornets again rallied, but the comeback fell short in a 62-55 loss to Douglas.
“Its been that way the past two nights and we talked about that – we can’t keep spotting teams 20-plus points in the first half,” Hornets coach Tyler Kimzey said. “In the first half, we still played good defense, it was just 12 points in the first half for the second night in a row.”
After a back-and-forth first period, the Bearcats maintained a 12-10 lead going into the second period. Douglas quickly increased that lead with a 19-0 run while the Hornets struggled to get any shots to fall.
“It was just bunnies – missing little bunnies we would normally make and not finishing at the rim,” Hornets guard Dalton Schaefer said. “We weren’t flowing like we should have been.
Junior guard Ryan Fornstrom scored the Hornets’ first point of the second period with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left to play in the half when he went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line. The only other point of the quarter came on another free throw from Fornstrom.
Trailing 31-12 going into the break, the Hornets started the second half with a quick nine-point run as they gradually chipped away at their deficit. A triple from Fornstrom made it 40-30 just before the end of the frame and the Hornets took that momentum into the fourth quarter.
“We changed some things up at halftime and added a few wrinkles in our offense to get our post open and get some guard movement and I think that helped,” Kimzey said. “We just can’t leave easy baskets on the rim.”
After a pair of free throws from Fornstrom, junior Stu Lerwick hit a 3-pointer from the corner the Hornets found themselves down 46-44, but that was the closest the game was for the remainder of the contest. Douglas kept its lead steady at four for the final few minutes to secure the win.
Hornets forwards Collin Jessen and Lerwick both fouled out down the stretch, which hurt them on the boards late and gave Douglas multiple second chance opportunities that it took advantage of to close the game.
Schaefer finished with 18 points and Fornstrom added 17. Lerwick finished with 14.
“We hit them when they needed to be hit and kept pushing and never gave up, but it just wasn’t there at the end,” Schaefer said. “My guys had a consistent push to win and played aggressive and gave it their all and I’m just proud of them.”
DOUGLAS 62, PINE BLUFFS 55
Douglas...... 12 19 11 20 – 62
Pine Bluffs...... 10 2 18 15 – 55
Douglas: Spence 13, Pearson 2, Hughes 8, Bauersachs 2, Curtis 19, Williams 5, Igo 2, Rinn 6, Zwetzig 2, Underwood 4,
Pine Bluffs: S. Lerwick 14, Fornstrom 17, Jessen 3, J. Lerwick 3, Schaefer 18.