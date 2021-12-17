WINDSOR, Colo. – It take didn’t take long for the Pine Bluffs boys basketball team to gain a lofty advantage over Pouder Community Academy on Thursday evening.
The Hornets turned a 10-0 run in the first five minutes into a 27-4 advantage after the first quarter. They built on that lead for a 79-20 victory in their first game of the Power 2 Play tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
“You just have to come out and play hard in the beginning because you don’t know if there’s going to be another stretch where you’re going to be able to,” Hornets junior Stu Lerwick said. “You just need to get your best eight minutes of the game in the first quarter.”
Lerwick opened the contest with an 8-0 run by himself, connecting on two 3-pointers, one from each corner and a bucket in the post. The Hornets’ defensive pressure forced the Warriors to call two timeouts within the first three minutes of the game, but couldn’t quite adjust as Pine Bluffs continued to find easy baskets off of turnovers.
PCA’s first basket of the game came from offensive rebound and put back from Ian Voetelink. The Hornets closed out the quarter on a 12-2 run after that bucket, however.
The second quarter mirrored the first as the Hornets’ length on defense didn’t make it easy for the Warriors to get set up in its offense. Pine Bluffs got two steals and two buckets toward the end of the quarter to maintain its momentum before Armando Porter was able to get a 3-pointer to fall just before the half, but the Hornets held a 53-8 lead at the break.
“We competed and showed up to play hard in the first half,” Hornets coach Tyler Kimzey said. “We got better at some of the small things we could get better at which is a goal in a game like that.”
Pine Bluffs built on its lead with a 13-0 to open the third quarter and continued to build on its lead and work on some of the minor things it would’ve liked to work on going into the weekend.
On Tuesday, the Hornets defeated Bridgeport, Nebraska, 58-39 and only had one day of practice to prep for the weekend.
“That was a tough competitive game, (Bridgeport) was fast and they’re a good shooting team but they just didn’t shoot well against us,” Kimzey said. “And we just wanted to come in today and play fast, and we did that.”
Lerwick turned his fast start into a game-high 28 points. Reed Thompson added 16 and Collin Jessen finished with 10. Twelve different Hornets scored.
Pine Bluffs (4-1) plays Arvada, Colorado, at 2:15 p.m. today in the semifinals of the varsity boys small school bracket.
“We need to come out and play well again and just pick up the intensity,” Lerwick said. “(Thursday’s) game wasn’t super intense but we need to come out and have the energy we started with today.”
PINE BLUFFS 79, POUDRE ACADEMY 20
Poudre Community Academy…………..4 4 6 6 – 20
Pine Bluffs……..27 26 17 9 – 79
Poudre Community Academy: Apolonio 7, Jimenez 2, Voetelink 6, Schwaim 2, Porter 3.
Pine Bluffs: S. Lerwick 28, Carter 3, Castillo 0, Fornstrom 6, Jessen 10, J. Lerwick 3, D. Paice 2, Paniagua 2, Schaefer 3, Schmidl 1, N. Paice 4, Slade 0, Sloan 3, Tarango 0, Thompson 16.