Pine Bluffs’ Dalton Schaefer (15) carries the ball for a gain close to the end zone during the game against Shoshoni on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Pine Bluffs High School. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pine Bluffs’ senior Ryan Fornstrom carries the ball during Friday’s 30-24 loss to Rocky Mountain at Pine Bluffs High School. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pine Bluffs’ Dalton Schaefer (15) carries the ball for a gain close to the end zone during the game against Shoshoni on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Pine Bluffs High School. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
PINE BLUFFS – A 34-25 loss to Rocky Mountain in the state semifinals forced an untimely end to Pine Bluffs stellar 2021 season.
With the 2022 campaign getting underway today, Hornets coach Will Gray and his team are looking to use the sting of last season’s defeat as fuel for their upcoming season.
“The kids are not going to forget that game,” Gray said. “The kids that played in that semifinal game gave us everything they had. We will continue to build on that, because that is what you do – you just build on everything.”
Since coming back for the 2022 season, it has been all business. Gray and his staff have been preaching about getting the little things done right. He also is making sure the success from last season is not going to the players' heads.
“It is ground zero for us,” Gray said. “No matter what happened last year, we are not guaranteed anything.”
Fourteen of 18 starters make their return to the lineup this season. The team also returns 11 seniors, giving Gray a highly-experienced group.
Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick had an incredible 2021 season, throwing for over 2,215 yards and 23 touchdowns. While his stats on the field were great, Lerwick believes he can take his game a step further by developing an even better connection with his teammates.
Two players he will not need to build a new connection with are Ryan Fornstrom and Collin Jessen. Fornstrom and Jessen combined for 951 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. With Ty Sweeter and Reed Thompson graduating, Fornstrom and Jessen will be expected to shoulder the load for the receiving corps.
Fornstrom also played a major role on defense for the Hornets as well. He led the team in tackles for loss (11) and finished second on the team (110) behind returning defensive lineman Diego Paniagua (112).
“It means a lot to have those guys back,” Gray said. “Not just because of their production, but because of their leadership. They are willing to come out here, put pads on when it is 96 degrees, and get better.”
Youth has also been injected into the Hornets lineup, with 20 underclassmen on the roster. Despite only four starting positions not being filled, some of those younger players will have a chance to step up and grab a larger role with the team.
“The biggest thing they can do is find their role,” Gray said. “How can you help our varsity team be successful has been the message.”
Pine Bluffs will face off against a familiar team tonight. The Hornets will travel across the state to face off against Shoshoni. When the teams met last season, Pine Bluffs narrowly escaped with a 34-25 win.
“Last year we were able to save two bad punt snaps and get two punts off,” Gray said. “They happened in our territory and if they recover those, we lose.”