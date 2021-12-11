BURNS – Defensive pressure in the half-court from Douglas posed problems for the Pine Bluffs girls basketball team Friday evening.
The Lady Bearcats turned that pressure into easy baskets early to build a lofty advantage en route to a 78-35 victory over Pine Bluffs at the Burns Winter Classic.
“We talked about not panicking, but realistically, we did panic,” Pine Bluffs coach Lindsey Forbes said. “Their pressure was relentless and whether it was their man or zone, we struggled with our court awareness and how to react.”
Douglas freshman Lauren Olsen opened the contest with five quick points and forced an early Pine Bluffs timeout.
Jessie Hoffman finally got the Lady Hornets on the board with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the opening period with an offensive rebound and a putback. Hoffman scored the next Hornet basket before Douglas went on a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter.
Against a quality team like Douglas, a big deficit is hard to overcome, no matter how much time is remaining, Hornets senior Jaden Shelit said.
“We’re still a pretty inexperienced team and it’s hard to come back being down that big,” the guard said. “Some of our girls are still getting used to playing at the varsity level and keeping their composure.”
Andrea Reifschneider converted back-to-back baskets for the Hornets to cut their deficit to 27-8 early in the second period before Douglas used more turnovers to go on another big run. Shelit didn’t score her first points of the game for the Hornets until there was 2:36 left to play in the first half when she drained a 3-pointer from the corner.
That bucket sparked an 11-0 run and Pine Bluffs went into the break trailing 45-20. Olsen had 20 fist half points for the Bearcats.
Douglas was able to take advantage of defensive lapses and offensive rebounds to start the second half.
“There wasn’t much talking on defense and that confused us on our rotations,” Shelit said. “So we’ll just have to keep getting better with court awareness and knowing what to run (defensively) and when.”
Pine Bluffs (1-1) will look to bounce back today as it hosts Torrington at 2:30 p.m.
“These were some growing pains we’re just going to have to get used to,” Forbes said. “Losing to Douglas doesn’t bother me but we didn’t play great defense and we didn’t rebound. Those are things we should always be able to … but we’re going to have to learn from it grow and get better.”
DOUGLAS 78, PINE BLUFFS 35
Douglas...... 20 25 18 15 – 78
Pine Bluffs...... 8 12 7 8 – 35
Douglas: Debracia 15, Br. Wright 3, Ba. Wright 3, Collins 6, A. Olsen 14, L. Olsen 28, Bauersacks 6, Meyer 1, Fertig 4.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 2, Graves 2, DePaulette 0, Shelit 15, Reifschneider 5, Loyd 4, Bymer 1, Hoffman 6.