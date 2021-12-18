WINDSOR, Colo. – Early turnovers and finding some success in different defensive sets allowed the Pine Bluffs girls basketball team to pull ahead of Arvada, Colorado, during the first quarter Friday afternoon.
After Emma Ngewasi got the first bucket of the game for Arvada, the Lady Hornets went on a 10-2 run and carried that to a 69-13 win in the small school bracket of the the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
The lopsided win allowed Pine Bluffs to work on some different sets, both offensively and defensively, junior Abby Gray said.
“There was a lot of teambuilding for us,” Gray said. “It allowed us to work on different things on offense and on defense, and get our younger players in there, too.”
Alexis DePaulittle scored the first two buckets for Pine Bluffs and finished the first quarter with seven points after burying a corner 3-pointer. That shot was a problem early on for Arvada’s 1-3-1 defense.
Six different Hornets found the bottom of the net in the first quarter, providing some offensive balance that Pine Bluffs hasn’t quite seen yet this season.
“We have a couple kids who aren’t big offensive threats who got some scoring (Friday),” Pine Bluffs coach Lyndsey Forbes said. “We need that balance and can’t just have one girl scoring, so it was nice to see a few others step up and score some points.”
Freshman Jenna Hoffman helped build on the Hornets’ 21-4 first quarter by coming out in the second period with a few baskets after pulling down offensive rebounds. One of those put the Hornets ahead 33-4 midway through the frame. Offensive boards helped Pine Bluffs control the possession in the first half, but it often struggled to get those put backs to fall.
The Hornets cleaned that up in the second half.
“Early on, we weren’t doing everything fundamentally correct … at times, it was all right, but other times, it was slow,” Forbes said. “The second half, I saw some better things, and we finished better around the rim – we weren’t fading away.”
Pine Bluffs built on its lead in the third frame, and Gray scored the final five points of the quarter, including a 3-point play. She finished with 21 points, DePaulittle added 13, and freshman Jessie Hoffman scored 12. Jaden Shelit chipped in with eight, and Andrea Reifschneider added seven.
The Hornets (2-3) play Denver Christian at 12:45 p.m. today to close out the tournament. They’ll look to improve on some aspects that they would have liked to have done better Friday, Gray said.
“We still need to work on our rebounding and taking care of the ball,” she said. “It’s just getting better and learning from our mistakes and being prepared.”
PINE BLUFFS 69, ARVADA 13
Arvada...... 4 2 3 4 – 13
Pine Bluffs...... 21 24 12 12 – 69
Arvada: Ngewasi 9, Martinez 2, Ramos 2.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 21, Graves 4, Langlois 0, DePaulitte 13, Shelit 8, Reifschneider 7, Hoffman 12, Bymer 0, WallowingBull 4.