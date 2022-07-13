CHEYENNE — Eleven members from the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s all-academic teams. LCCC had 27 athletes earn honors.
Sophomores Jenaya Brown, Erin Griess, Erica Scivally, and Jayla Wulff all earned first-team honors along with freshmen Brinlee MacKay, Emily Reddish and Hailey Warren. First team recipients finished with a 4.0 grade-point average. Second teamers carried a 3.80 to 3.99 and third team honorees finished with a 3.60-3.79 GPA.
Sophomore Sam Murray and freshman Peyton Olesen earned second team and sophomore Andy Hunsicker and freshman Lauryn Gardner were third team.
Five sophomore from the men’s soccer program landed on all-academic teams. Eric Thompson and Bryan Vasquez were first team, Jonathan Flores and Anthony Quidachay were second team and Ethan Mathis was third team.
Sophomores from the LCCC volleyball team that earned first team were Lauren Lacey, Kalme Monacova and Shelby Veenstra. Freshmen McKenzie Earl and Rigan McInerney, who landed on third team.
The women’s basketball team also had five players earn all-academic honors. Sophomores Ariadna Bleda, Ximena Gutierrez and Sam Hester were on first team along with freshman Andraya Dimas. Freshman Halle Hester earned second team honors.
Freshman James Munlyn earned second team for the men’s hoops team.
Western Nebraska volleyball player and Pine Bluffs graduate Hyleigh Fornstrom earned first-team all-academic honors.