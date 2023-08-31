PINE BLUFFS — Last season, junior Ryan Mohren carried the football just 19 times in 11 games for 150 yards and a touchdown. The Pine Bluffs running back spent most of the season sitting behind Dalton Schaffer and Tayler Beeken, who shouldered most of the load out of the backfield for the Hornets.

It took the junior just one game to eclipse his mark from a season prior. Mohren ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to help Pine Bluffs pull away from Shoshoni for a 36-12 victory on Thursday.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

comments powered by Disqus