Pine Bluffs junior running back Ryan Mohren of Pine Bluffs runs for a long second-quarter touchdown during the Hornets’ 36-12 victory over Shoshoni on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs sophomore Ty Scarborough, right, dives for a touchdown as Shoshoni defenders attempt to make the tackle during the Hornets' 36-12 victory Friday, August 31, 2023, at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs' sophomore Carsten Freebug, left, celebrates his interception with seniors Wyatt Carter, center, and Jace Pierantoni during the Hornets' 36-12 victory over Shoshoni on Friday, August 31, 2023, at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs junior running back Ryan Mohren, right, gets upended by Shoshoni’s Carson Kisling during the Hornets’ 36-12 victory on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs sophomore Cameron Jessen, right, dives to tackle Shoshoni's Carson Kisling during the Hornets' 36-12 victory on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs senior Abe Serrano runs past Shoshoni defenders during the Hornets' 36-12 victory on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs junior quarterback Justin Lerwick throws a pass over Shoshoni's Carson Kisling during the Hornets' 36-12 victory on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs junior Ryan Mohren of Pine Bluffs lunges to tackle Shoshoni's Wiley Philleo during the Hornets' 36-12 victory Friday, August 31, 2023, at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs sophomore Ty Scarborough, right, dives for a touchdown as Shoshoni defenders attempt to make the tackle during the Hornets' 36-12 victory Friday, August 31, 2023, at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs junior Shawn Shmidl chases down Shoshoni quarterback Braxton Mills for a sack during the Hornets' 36-12 victory Friday, August 31, 2023, at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs junior Shawn Shmidl sacks Shoshoni quarterback Braxton Mills during the Hornets' 36-12 victory Friday, August 31, 2023, at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
Pine Bluffs junior quarterback Justin Lerwick hit by Shoshoni's Wiley Philleo while attempting to pass during the Hornets' 36-12 victory Friday, August 31, 2023, at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.
PINE BLUFFS — Last season, junior Ryan Mohren carried the football just 19 times in 11 games for 150 yards and a touchdown. The Pine Bluffs running back spent most of the season sitting behind Dalton Schaffer and Tayler Beeken, who shouldered most of the load out of the backfield for the Hornets.
It took the junior just one game to eclipse his mark from a season prior. Mohren ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to help Pine Bluffs pull away from Shoshoni for a 36-12 victory on Thursday.
“He is a little go-getter,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “He has been like that ever since he was young. Now it’s his opportunity, and he’s (making the most of it).”
Pine Bluffs started off strong. Two plays into the game, the defensive line forced Carson Kisling to fumble at the 35-yard line, giving the Hornets a short field for their first offensive drive.
It didn’t take long for the Hornets to find the end zone. Four plays later, Mohern punched the ball in from a yard out to give the Hornets the early lead.
The Hornets found the end zone again on their first drive of the second quarter, when Mohern ran the ball in from 31 yards out to give Pine Bluffs a 15-0 lead.
The rest of the second quarter belonged to the Wranglers. Braxton Mills scored from one yard out on the next Shoshoni drive and after a block in the back negated a 88-yard kickoff return touchdown, the Wranglers pinned Pine Bluffs deep in its own territory.
A high snap on a punt attempt gave Shoshoni the ball on the five yard line. Two plays later, Wiley Philleo found the end zone from seven yards out to cut the Hornets’ lead to just three points.
Three points was as close as the Wranglers got.
After trading possessions to open the second half, Mohren busted a 74-yard rush to give Pine Bluffs a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter.
The Hornets added two more rushing touchdowns from Jesus Solis and Ty Scarborough in the fourth quarter to pull away. The defense also earned a second-half shutout and recorded two turnovers — one of which came in the red zone.
“There really wasn’t much that sparked us after the first half,” Mohren said. “We saw that we were losing our energy, and when (I broke off that big run), it kind of set everything back to zero for us.”
While Mohren’s play stole the show, he wasn’t the only one to leave a significant impact on the game. Pine Bluffs’ front on both sides of the ball pushed around the Wranglers, making holes for all of the running backs.
“They make so many big holes for me and so much space to keep going,” Mohren said. “Yeah, they mess up every now and then, but I can’t appreciate them enough.”
The defense did its job, as well. The front held up against the dangerous rushing attack of Shoshoni, and only allowed three runs of over 15 yards. They also recorded a turnover and eight negative plays on 47 total carries.
“We were fairly consistent,” Gray said. “They just kept after it. They were asking questions on the sideline, and were being coachable. That’s what we want.”
Pine Bluffs will take the win, but Gray knows his team’s performance was far from perfect. Because there are so many new faces to the varsity level, it was the first time he and the rest of the coaching staff got to see the team in live action in the new roles they have been assigned.
“We’ve got lots of room to grow,” Gray said. “We don’t really know this group of kids. They have always been the younger guys. Now that they are the older guys and are maturing, we, as coaches, need to get to know them, too. That’s going to be a process, but we are going to work on it every day.”
PINE BLUFFS 36, SHOSHONI 12
Shoshoni…… 0 12 0 0 — 12
Pine Bluffs…… 7 8 7 14 — 36
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
PB: Mohren 1 run (Serrano kick), 9:28
Second Quarter
PB: Mohren 31 run (Shmidl pass from J. Lerwick), 8:59
S: Mills, 1 run (kick Blocked), 4:38
S: Philleo 7 run (kick missed), 2:42
Third Quarter
PB: Mohern 74 run (Serrano kick), 5:56
Fourth Quarter
PB: Solis 2 run (Serrano kick), 8:05
PB: Scarborough 17 run (Serrano kick), 4:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Pine Bluffs: Mohern 17-190, J. Lerwick 2-(minus-8), A. Serrano 1-5, J. Solis 5-58, T. Scarborough 2-35. Shoshoni: Car. Kisling 25-86, Cad. Kisling 8-24, B. Mills 11-19, L. Kasper 3-6.
Passing
Pine Bluffs: J. Lerwick 8-24-0 78. Shoshoni: B. Mills 9-13-2 83.
Receiving
Pine Bluffs: Shmidl 1-11, Carter 1-5, Serrano 1-12, N. Paice 3-37, T. Lerwick 2-13. Shoshoni: Q. Clark 2-29, Cad. Kisling 3-33, Car. Kisling 2-7, C. Hicks 2-14.
