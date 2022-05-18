PINE BLUFFS – Pat Walter wasn’t surprised when nearly every girls high jumper at the Class 2A state track and field meet was thrown off by the wet and cold conditions.
The Pine Bluffs high jump coach expected it to bother most of them, including Pine’s own Alyssa Slade. Instead, Slade was a model of stoicism, even though she started all of her attempts while standing in a puddle.
“The runway was wet, and so many of the girls were absolutely freaked out about it,” Walter said. “(Slade) seemed like she was just so happy to even be there that she didn’t even think about it. I wasn’t about to say anything to her and give her reason to be nervous.”
Slade was so locked in on what she needed to do that she didn’t even realize she and Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish were the last two competitors remaining in the finals. Reish eventually cleared 5 feet to win the state title, while Slade was second at 4-10.
“She came over and asked how many girls were left,” Walter said. “I told her to wait because another girl was getting ready to go. We watched her run, and I told Alyssa, ‘Congrats, you just made all-state because it’s just you and (Reish) left.’
“It was such a cool moment. She was oblivious to the conditions and competition in a good way. It was really fun to watch her compete.”
Slade – a sophomore – has the top high jump mark in 2A entering the state meet, which starts Thursday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. She cleared 5 feet, 2½ inches to win the Pine Bluffs Field Event Extravaganza. Reish is second in 2A at 4-10, according to Athletic.net.
Slade’s ascent up the ranks was quick.
She missed most of her freshman campaign after having to have her appendix removed. High jump also was a new event for Slade, who was strictly a sprinter when her family lived in Utah.
Slade didn’t reach the state qualifying standard until the Hornets’ final regular-season meet.
“I wasn’t even thinking about making state because I didn’t think I was going to do it,” Slade said. “At first, I was jumping over like I was sitting in a chair. But I worked on the technique so much that it almost became natural. Getting second at state was pretty exciting and a little overwhelming.”
Slade’s best jumps are still ahead of her, Walter said. That’s because she’s still working on getting the two biggest components of high jump – vertical jump and form over the bar – to work in concert.
“There are days where she has great pop, but her form over the bar isn’t there, and she’ll blow right through the bar,” Walter said. “There are other days where she has great form, but no pop vertically. She really put it together (at Pine’s field event meet).”
Ever humble, Slade feels like she still has a lot to work on before she can reach the upper echelon of high jumpers in the state, regardless of classification. In the meantime, she finds competition close to home – her freshman brother, Jacob Slade.
“There are some crazy good girls out there,” Slade said. “Right now, I’m mostly competing against my little brother, Jacob. If he gets something, I have to get it. I can beat him now, and he doesn’t like that.
“He still pushes me all the time in practice.”
Slade suited for the Pine Bluffs-Burns cooperative team during the indoor track season. She didn’t compete at the indoor state meet, but found the season valuable from a practice perspective.
In addition to ranking No. 1 in high jump this spring, Slade has the fifth-fastest times in 2A in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Her speed, vertical jumping ability and work ethic have helped her catch up quickly in a highly technical event. However, she has another skill that may have helped her most, Walter said.
“You have to have a short memory in high jump, because even the winner ends on a failure,” the coach said. “She can bounce back from a bad meet or not being able to get a height she knows she should.
“She’s a good kid with a great attitude, who doesn’t take things too seriously. That makes her fun to coach.”