Stuart Lerwick

Pine Bluffs senior Stuart Lerwick (12) drives to the basket during a boys basketball game at Pine Bluffs High School on Friday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

PINE BLUFFS – The Pine Bluffs boys twice cut double-digit leads down to single digits.

They even forged a tie right after halftime, but they couldn’t get over the hump during a 65-56 loss to visiting Douglas on Friday in the Burns Winter Classic.


