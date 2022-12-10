PINE BLUFFS – The Pine Bluffs boys twice cut double-digit leads down to single digits.
They even forged a tie right after halftime, but they couldn’t get over the hump during a 65-56 loss to visiting Douglas on Friday in the Burns Winter Classic.
“We were playing our defense, staying in front of the ball and had little spurts where we made some shots,” Hornets coach Tyler Kimzey said. “We went cold a few times and were out of position defensively a few times. Douglas was getting some good looks and knocked down some tough shots where they were well-guarded.
“If we play that kind of defense throughout the season, we’ll come out ahead in most games. We just didn’t come out ahead (Friday).”
Douglas raced out to a 12-2 lead midway through the first quarter. All of its points came on 3-pointers. The Bearcats held a 21-13 lead early in the second after Trey Rinn knocked down a floater.
The Hornets trimmed the lead to one point, thanks to an 11-4 run that saw senior Stu Lerwick score seven of his game-high 29 points. He was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the final 2 minutes, 6 seconds of the first half.
“We’re in pretty good shape because of how much we run in practice, and it gives us that little bit extra we need to close halves,” Lerwick said. “We can chip back into it down the stretch because we have more legs. We just couldn’t pull ahead.”
Jackson Hughes closed the half with a drive down the lane to extend Douglas’ lead to 27-24.
A 3-pointer right out of the intermission knotted the score 27-27, but the Bearcats got a triple of their own to regain the lead for good.
Pine Bluffs didn’t go away quietly, though.
Hughes stretched Douglas’ lead to 54-41 early in the fourth quarter before the Hornets used a 12-2 spurt to trim the advantage to 56-53 with 4:16 remaining.
“We turned the ball over a few too many times and gave up a lot of offensive boards,” Lerwick said. “Those two things were the biggest difference. There were things we should have done differently when it came to boxing out, but it’s early.”
Brodie Zwetzig ended the run with a basket for the Bearcats, who stretched their lead back to 10 points with 1:49 to play.
Douglas held a 27-17 rebounding advantage. Hughes finished with double-digit boards to go with a team-best 19 points.
“He was there to clean up just about every rebound, he was drop-stepping on our guys, getting a shoulder in and driving to the rim,” Kimzey said. “He really hurt us.”
Rinn added 15 points for Douglas, while Nate Halquist added 14.
Ryan Fornstrom added 15 points and six rebounds.
DOUGLAS 65, PINE BLUFFS 56
Douglas…….... 16 11 25 13 – 65
Pine Bluffs…… 11 13 13 15 – 56
Douglas: Rinn 15, Pearson 4, Hughes 19, Halquist 14, Curtis 9, Zwetzig 4.
Pine Bluffs: Slade 4, J. Lerwick 0, Fornstrom 15, S. Lerwick 29, Sloan 3, Shmidl 0, Freeburg 0, Jessen 0, Schaefer 5, Carter 0, T. Lerwick 0.
The Hornets got 17 points and five rebounds from senior Collin Jessen to rebound for a 66-36 victory over Newcastle.
Lerwick chipped in with 16 points and eight boards. Dalton Schaefer added 12 points.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
