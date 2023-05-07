Dalton Schaefer

Dalton Schaefer

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

BURNS – Dalton Schaefer is still relatively green on the track, which makes what he has done this season all the more impressive.

The Pine Bluffs senior has won long jump at four different meets and pole vault at three others. Schaefer has won both events at the same meet twice and had another meet where he won long jump and took second in pole vault.


