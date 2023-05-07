BURNS – Dalton Schaefer is still relatively green on the track, which makes what he has done this season all the more impressive.
The Pine Bluffs senior has won long jump at four different meets and pole vault at three others. Schaefer has won both events at the same meet twice and had another meet where he won long jump and took second in pole vault.
At Saturday's Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference meet, Schaefer cleared a personal-best height of 12 feet, 9 inches to win pole vault and his leap of 19-1¼ was second-best in long jump.
Last season was Schaefer’s first high school track and field campaign. His freshman year was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he decided not to compete as a sophomore. Schaefer’s friends and coaches talked him into returning to the track last spring.
“I had to be persuaded to do it because I wasn’t planning to,” Schaefer said. “My buddies were kind of hounding me about it, and the some of the coaches told me to at least give it a chance before deciding I didn’t like it and wasn’t going to do it.
“I tried it and ended up enjoying it. You can compete against others just as much as you compete against yourself. You’re always trying to better than you did on your last jump.”
Schaefer placed second in long jump at last year’s Class 2A state meet with a leap of 21-0. That mark remains his personal best in the event. He cleared 10-6 to place fifth in pole vault.
“Pole vault was kind of the carrot I dangled out there to get him to come back to track,” said Pine Bluffs coach Dustin Lee, who also coaches the team’s pole vaulters. “He had had some success in junior high. … He’s been a student of pole vault. When he started having success last year, he started watching videos, working on his own, asking questions a lot of kids don’t and wanting to do extra stuff outside of practice.
“Some kids do it because they like to do it. Others do it because they love it so much that they want to get as good as they can by learning all the mechanics. He’s the latter.”
Schaefer made up for lost time by being studious, but natural ability also factored into his success.
“A kid who wasn’t as athletic wouldn’t be in the position he is,” Lee said. “That helps him get through. I wish he would grow taller and be able to run a little faster, because people that can run fast and be nice, big and tall at takeoff usually make the best pole vaulters.
“But he does great with what he was given. And he’s not finished. His best jumps are still ahead of him, and hopefully we can unlock them over the next two weeks (at regionals and state).”
Schaefer didn’t always have his sights set on long jump. He planned on triple jumping, but that changed after his coaches measured the distance on his first phase of that event.
“He was doing a little bit of both, but he was more geared toward triple jump,” Hornets jumps coach Brian Anderson said. “His first phase was huge, but we couldn’t get it to transfer into his second phase. That’s when we decided to focus on long jump. He had the speed, he got the height and now he’s there.”
Schaefer’s season-bests of 12-9 in pole vault and 20-6¾ in long jump both ranked second in 2A coming into the week.
Heading into Saturday’s SEWAC meet, Schaefer had only run two individual races and two relays. He described himself as not fast enough to be a runner. Schaefer still has enough speed to be a strong long jumper.
“It’s the perfect speed to translate to distance,” Anderson said. “This year, we’ve been working on putting everything together. Once you get to a certain distance, it comes down to doing all the little things correctly.
“We’ve done all those little things correctly as separate times, but we have to put them all together in the same jump. When we do that, he’ll be at 21 feet or better.”
