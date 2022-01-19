Pine Bluffs falls to Mitchell on the road Jan 19, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Andrea Reifschneider Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Andrea Reifschneider scored 13 points for Pine Bluffs in a 61-34 loss to Mitchell, Nebraska, on Tuesday.Jaden Shelit added six points and Abby Gray finished with five.The Hornets (4-8) travel to Glenrock for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday.MITCHELL 61, PINE BLUFFS 34Pine Bluffs……… 7 7 4 16 — 34Mitchell…………. 16 15 16 4 — 61Pine Bluffs: Gray 5, Graves 1, Reifschneider 13, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 6, Loyd 1, Bymer 2, Hoffman 4, WallowingBull 2.Mitchell: Bowles 10, Guzman 7, Schmitt 8, Blackstone 5, Bosard 6, Banks 8, Ceek 2, Robbins 3, Martin 10, Lashley 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wyoming QB commits play with an edge Urban adds depth to Wyoming secondary Former Utah State QB Peasley commits to UW Ole Miss CB Hawkins commits to Wyoming Cowboys hold off Utah State in MW opener Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists