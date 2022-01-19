Andrea Reifschneider

Andrea Reifschneider

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Andrea Reifschneider scored 13 points for Pine Bluffs in a 61-34 loss to Mitchell, Nebraska, on Tuesday.

Jaden Shelit added six points and Abby Gray finished with five.

The Hornets (4-8) travel to Glenrock for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday.

MITCHELL 61, PINE BLUFFS 34

Pine Bluffs……… 7 7 4 16 — 34

Mitchell…………. 16 15 16 4 — 61

Pine Bluffs: Gray 5, Graves 1, Reifschneider 13, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 6, Loyd 1, Bymer 2, Hoffman 4, WallowingBull 2.

Mitchell: Bowles 10, Guzman 7, Schmitt 8, Blackstone 5, Bosard 6, Banks 8, Ceek 2, Robbins 3, Martin 10, Lashley 2.

