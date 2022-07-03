It’s not often that Stu Lerwick isn’t wearing a smile.
Pine Bluffs basketball coach Tyler Kimzey said Lerwick is sometimes given a little bit of a hard time from his teammates because of his outgoing demeanor on the hardwood. Even dribbling the ball up the court, Lerwick boasts a smirk.
“I like to be a fun guy, but I like to know when to turn the switch on, and when I’m having too much fun,” Lerwick said. “And generally, Coach (Kimzey) is in my ear about that."
Lerwick’s attitude and energy rub off on his teammates, whether it be basketball or football.
“He’s a positive kid by nature,” Pine Bluffs football coach Will Gray said.
His personality has shaped him into a dependable teammate, and, ultimately, a leader.
“He’s kind of a calming presence when he’s around,” Kimzey said. “I see it in football, in basketball, and when he’s out and about, people are a little calmer around him, and he just kind of carries that with him. It radiates from him and it translates onto the football field or on the basketball court when things get tight.”
His easy-going nature seemed to always allow Lerwick to simply play loose throughout his junior campaign, staying composed in the post and in the pocket. He helped guide the Hornets to the Class 2A state title on the hardwood, and go 9-1 and reach the 1A nine-man semifinals on the gridiron. He led the state in passing and was second in the state in scoring and rebounding. Lerwick also capped the spring season with a regional title and third-place finish at the state track meet in triple jump.
Those accomplishments earned Lerwick the Laramie County Male Prep Athlete of the Year honors from the WyoSports and Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff.
Lerwick’s commitment to improve doesn't go unnoticed. Living in Albin, which is about 18 miles north of Pine Bluffs, he makes the trip to Pine Bluffs for weights at 6 a.m. every day. He then spends his summer days working on his family’s farm and is back in Pine Bluffs in the evening, working on his craft.
It’s a commitment he carries into the season.
“The biggest thing is just his work ethic every day in practice,” Gray said. “He just comes ready to work, and I think the other kids feed off that.”
Grinding it out
Lerwick said he was never 100% throughout the football season.
Leading up to the season-opener against Riverside, he injured his shoulder in a tackling drill. He admitted he led with the wrong shoulder, a move he still seems confused about.
He didn’t throw the ball for eight days and was limited in what he could do in that 30-0 victory.
“From there on out, he just kept building his strength in his shoulder and it all went from there,” Gray said. "We took it slow … he toughed it out and could only throw the ball about 25 yards that week. But then, you could progressively see each week he was getting closer to himself.
“When your quarterback is tough, everyone else has to be tough. They have to follow in that direction.”
Shrugging off the injury, Lerwick led the state in passing, throwing for 221.5 yards per game while tossing 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also rushed for three scores. Those numbers landed Lerwick on the all-state squad while being tabbed the 1A nine-man offensive player of the year.
Naturally, Lerwick was forced to work on his throwing technique and rely on the rest of his mechanics to get the ball downfield. In a way, he benefited from the injury.
“I couldn’t throw as far as I wanted to, but I just really had to work on getting my hips through to put extra zip on the ball,” he said. “Now, I can throw the ball a lot better – quicker, deeper and with more strength.”
The numbers on the stat sheet stand out, and the touchdown to interception ratio shows the improvement in Lerwick’s decision making. Those stats don’t reflect Lerwick’s biggest growth and contributions to his squad, however.
“His biggest development from sophomore year to junior year as a quarterback was knowing where to throw the ball, but really, it was just becoming a leader,” Gray said. “As a sophomore quarterback, not every older kid is willing to listen to you, but getting that extra year of maturity, kids listened and followed in his footsteps.”
It’s hard for Lerwick to not talk about his teammates when asked about his success under center, especially the connection with his wideouts. The numbers don’t lie there, either. Four of the Hornets’ receivers averaged at least 30 yards per game – three of those ranking in the top 12 in state.
“I really improved my relationship with my teammates on the field, just throwing to them every day. They came out and worked hard,” he said. “When you improve your relationship that way with a teammate, throwing the ball to them becomes a lot easier.”
Like most athletes, Lerwick has bigger aspirations for himself entering next season.
“I want to be able to play defense, play both ways, and become more of a leader in that way to where instead of being the teammate on the sideline, you can be out there supporting your guys,” he said. “Because that means a lot.”
Is Gray going to let him play both sides of the ball?
Lerwick didn’t have an answer for that. He instead smirked and said “I’m going to work my tail off.”
‘A matchup nightmare’
Cody Ball sat down among the Pine Bluffs crowd at the Class 2A state basketball tournament in March.
The Big Horn coach is familiar with Lerwick’s game, having played against the Hornets in the 2A East Regional tournament and in the state championship game. He struck up a conversation with a man nearby, later to find out it was Stu’s dad, Michael.
“I told him that if I was still coaching college, Stu would be one of the guys that I’d have on my list to recruit. He’s got that ability to go play at the next level,” said Ball, who is the former Sheridan College men’s basketball coach. “Right now, would he step on the court and play a ton of minutes? Probably not. But that potential and that ability is all there. … As a college coach, you want someone that’s competitive, someone that you don’t have to coach when it comes to effort, and that’s something he has.”
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound forward secured a double-double in that state championship game, finishing with 20 points and 10 boards in the 52-41 victory.
“He’s a matchup nightmare,” Ball said. “He can stretch out the court a little bit and shoot it well, but he can go in and post up, and we didn’t really have anyone that could shut him down in the state championship. He has a crazy motor … he’s just a tough, tough guy to stop.”
Lerwick's 20.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest both ranked second in the state. He was tabbed all-state for the second time and was named the 2A Southeast Quadrant player of the year. His season included a pair of 31-point outings and a 50-point game against Lingle-Fort Laramie on Feb. 19. That 50-burger set the Pine Bluffs school record, a mark that was previously held by current University of Wyoming senior Hunter Thompson, who scored 43 in 2017.
Always supporting the Hornets and having his younger brother, Reed, be a big part of the state title, Thompson has enjoyed watching the same kids who grew up watching him. He just didn’t anticipate his record to last only five years.
“Obviously the competitor in me wishes that I could have set (the record) a little higher, but just knowing Stu, and seeing Stu and my brother and that class grow up, it’s fun to watch,” Thompson said. “That’s why there are records, they’re there to be broken. I knew it would happen at some point, just not this quickly.”
A knee injury to Ryan Fornstrom during the 2020 football season forced Lerwick to play a lot of point guard during his sophomore campaign. The result was a more versatile player. The return of Fornstrom this year put Lerwick primarily back on the block, where he does the most damage.
“Adding Ryan to the court, that's something nobody can put their finger on with what he does,” Lerwick said. “But adding him to the court allowed me to play more where I wanted to.”
The one area where Lerwick grew the most on the court though? The same area he grew on the field.
“His sophomore year he had to play a lot of point guard for us, he grew a lot there,” Kimzey said. “But this last year, he had a couple of point guards that were helping him out, and that allowed him to really lead by example all year.”
Lerwick just has fun on the court. He often jokes with opposing teams and the fans. He said he might enjoy basketball a little more than football because he can be more animated with the crowd.
All fun aside though, he still achieves what he sets out to do.
“It’s tough to lose in the state championship, you don’t ever want to lose. But he is a guy I was happy for,” Ball said. “He’s a great kid and fun to be around … he’s got great athletic ability, but he’s never been boastful or cocky or anything. He’s going to beat you up on the court, but he’s still going to humble about it. I think that speaks a lot about his character.”
Always steady
The accomplishments on the court and the gridiron can cause Lerwick’s success on the track to be overlooked. That doesn’t mean he’s not setting a standard for himself. He set a goal to jump 42-feet in triple jump, nearing that with a leap of 41-4½ at the state meet to notch a third-place finish.
“That was a pretty lofty goal for triple jump, but I got close,” he said.
His jump of 41-feet landed him a first-place medal at the 2A East Regional.
Lerwick didn’t quite reach that triple jump goal, but he knows what it takes to get there. He knows he needs to remain consistent in his preparation and approach to everything he does, from the classroom to the weight room. It’s a trait that helped him in being selected to the Wyoming High School Activities Association Student Advisory Council. It’s a trait that's allowed him to become dominant in multiple sports. It’s a trait that’s made him a reliable teammate.
“Just being consistent is what I try to do. There were ups and downs (throughout the year). Being consistent was hard, but we got through it,” Lerwick said. “It takes good teammates and good coaches – coaches have to put you in the right spot, and your teammates have to trust you.
"They have to know that you’re always going to deliver.”