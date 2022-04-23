CHEYENNE – Monse Serrano had to relearn the rhythm and technique of throwing shot put and discus last spring.
It had been more than a year since the Pine Bluffs senior had stepped into the throws ring after the COVID-19 pandemic brought her sophomore outdoor track and field season to a premature end.
It took Serrano a while to knock off the rust. She was one of Class 2A’s best throwers once she did, heaving the shot 33 feet, 5¼ inches to place second at the state meet. Serrano backed that with a fourth-place effort in discus with a toss of 100-8.
“Because I hadn’t thrown since my freshman year, it was kind of hard to get back into the motion,” Serrano said. “Missing out on my sophomore year took away everything I worked on during my freshman year.
“It was such a long break that I kind of forgot everything. It was kind of hard getting back to where I left off, but coach (Dale) Gilbert really helped me get where I needed to be and win second place.”
Serrano started suffering chronic shoulder pain during an indoor track campaign she hoped would help her take the next step up the podium at next month’s state meet. Some time off, physical therapy and a measured approach to the outdoor season have Serrano showing that a gold medal isn’t out of the question.
Her season-best heave of 37-3½ is tops in 2A this spring, and is the eighth-best throw in Wyoming, regardless of classification, according to Athletic.net. Her season-best discus mark of 104-6 is fourth in 2A and 19th-best in Wyoming.
Serrano stands 5-foot-7½ – that half-inch is important, she says, because it’s what separates her in height from her younger brother – which is undersized for a thrower. Serrano is able to overcome that a couple ways, Gilbert said.
“She has to be technically perfect,” the Hornets’ throws coach said. “She has to line everything up to get big throws, and she works really hard in practice to do that. She has a great work ethic.”
Like most throwers, Serrano started out as a “glider,” meaning she started by facing the back of the ring with one foot extended behind her before forcefully moving to the front of the ring as she threw. It’s the easiest way for youngsters to learn basics of throwing the four-kilogram implement, but it mostly relies on brute strength to propel the shot.
On the other hand, the “rotation” relies on strength, momentum and technique to propel the shot. It lacks the consistency of the glide, but it leaves open the possibility of a big throw when all or most of the components work in concert.
“You’re either going to be three feet over what you would typically throw, or three feet under,” Gilbert said. “Your bad throws aren’t going to be as bad with the glide, but your good throws aren’t going to be as good. (Serrano) has to rotate if she wants to win big.”
Serrano started working on the rotation in the middle of her freshman year. She felt like she caught onto it quickly because the movements are similar to those she makes when she throws discus.
Serrano got off to a slow start this spring because of the shoulder injury she suffered during the indoor season. Not only did she have to take time off from throwing, she also had to stop lifting weights.
“She’s a little frustrated because she hasn’t thrown as well in meets as she has in practice,” Gilbert said. “She knows those big throws are going to come in meets because they’re coming in practice, but she wants them to happen right now.
“They’re coming, but she’s got to be consistent going across the ring. It’s all about repeating what you feel during those big throws in practice.”
Serrano is inching toward full health, and hopes she can continue to progress toward 40-foot throws.
“I always throw better at the end of the season than I do at the beginning,” she said. “I’m very hard on myself because I know what I’m capable of, and I want to do everything right.
“It’s not all together right now, so I have to be nicer to myself and trust everything and know that it’s going to fall into place. I have to stay out of my head.”
Burns boys second at Roeder Invite
CHEYENNE – The Burns boys finished second in the team standings at the Kendra Roeder Invitational on Friday in Pine Bluffs.
Laramie won both the girls and boys titles.
Burns senior Joel Morales won the 100-meter dash in 12.12 seconds. He joined junior Cody Hape and seniors Conor Manlove and Jackson Kirkbride on the runner-up 4x100 relay team (45.17 seconds).
Kirkbride bested the field in triple jump with a top mark of 42 feet, 1½ inches.
The 4x400 relay team of juniors Jaspur Nusbaum, Dylan Ashworth and Cody PIasecki and sophomore Noah Damey won in 3 minutes, 44.77 seconds. Senior Spender Smith placed second in the 800 (2:08.75).
The Pine Bluffs boys finished fourth. Senior Carson Rabou won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.20 seconds, and placed second in the 300 hurdles (44.37). He also cleared 10-10 to place third in pole vault. Hornets’ senior Dalton Schaefer won long jump with a leap of 20-5.
Cheyenne Central junior Parker Legerski won the 300 hurdles (44.12). Cheyenne East senior Arthur Carrillo placed second in shot put (43-11).
The Burns girls placed third in the team race. Senior Emma Gonzalez won both the 400 (1:03.85) and 1,600 (6:08.75). Classmate Rylee Jo Ward won the 100 hurdles (17.48) and pole vault (8-5). She also was second in the 300 hurdles (51.49).
The 1,600 sprint medley relay team of juniors Maianna Siebert and Emma Norris and sophomores Brooke M. Hansen and Saria Eklund placed second (5:14.03). Sophomore Brooke K. Hansen was second in discus (103-11).
The Pine Bluffs girls got a win from Serrano in discus (104-6), while sophomore Alyssa Slade cleared 5-2 to place second in high jump. Senior Alexis DePaulitte was second in the 1,600 (6:35.50), and junior Cathy Purdum took second in triple jump (33-6½).
Senior Andrea Reifschneider, junior Cathy Purdum and sophomores Rachael Macy and Alyssa Slade placed second in the 4x100 (53.00).
Cheyenne East’s 4x400 relay team of freshmen Mya Archuleta and Riley Vasquez and juniors Leslie Guerrero and Layla Robinson won in 4:30.16.