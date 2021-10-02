PINE BLUFFS – Shoshoni was a two-point conversion away from tying Pine Bluffs in the battle for the top spot in Class 1A nine-man Friday afternoon.
Alex Mills found Nathan Cousineau for a 14-yard Shoshoni touchdown midway through the third quarter, but the Hornets stopped the game-tying two-point conversion and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to prevail and secure a 34-25 victory at Carlstrum Field.
“We played through adversity. There were times they put up a run and we put up a run right back,” Pine Bluffs quarterback Stu Lerwick said. “They went on that run in the third quarter but we came back and hit them with a touchdown and the defense played well.”
Pine Bluffs didn’t wait to take an early advantage.
The second-ranked Hornets marched down the field on the first possession of the game – which eventually led to an eight-yard touchdown pass from Lerwick to Collin Jessen. Following that possession, the Hornets forced a three-and-out and Lerwick found Reed Thompson, who stiff-armed his way to a 13-yard score and a 13-0 Hornets lead.
No. 1 Shoshoni found some offensive momentum during its second possession of the game. Mills scrambled for 14 yards to convert a third-and-long. Less than two minutes later Mills connected with Cousineau on the quarterback’s first pass of the contest for a three-yard touchdown.
The Hornets took advantage of a rare Shoshoni turnover early in the second period. Pehton Truemper fumbled on the first play of the Wranglers’ drive after forcing the Hornets to go three-and-out. Six plays later Dalton Schaefer punched it in for the 20-6 advantage.
Another big third down conversion provided some life for the Wranglers. On third-and-14, Mills scrambled for the 29-yard score, but the Hornets turned around and scored in 1 minute, 32 seconds and carried a 27-13 lead into the break.
“They’re a good team, they do a lot of different things. They disguise the run game, they run the option well and gave us a lot of different looks,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “They did a good job. We just happened to make a few more plays.”
It was the third quarter where Shoshoni started to find success with its option offense.
During their first possession of the second half, Mills pitched to Truemper on an option, and Truemper turned it into a 73-yard touchdown as the Wranglers cut into the deficit and trailed 27-19.
The option continued to work and helped set up Shoshoni’s next score that made it 27-25. But following that, the Hornets shut the option down.
“That’s not X’s and O’s (stopping the option) that’s just kids making plays,” Gray said. “Do what you’re supposed to do and make the play and eventually they saw it enough that they were able to make the play.”
Pine Bluffs allowed Shoshoni to hang around with two second half fumbles, but the defense buckled down when it needed to remain the final unbeaten team in 1A nine-man.
“We decided to toughen up, be men and tackle,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of things to work on still, but I thought we played really good today.”
PINE BLUFFS 34, SHOSHONI 25
Shoshoni...... 0 13 12 0 – 25
Pine Bluffs...... 13 14 0 7 – 34
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
PB: Jessen 8 pass from Lerwick (PAT failed), 9:48
PB: Thompson 13 pass from Lerwick (Castillo kick). 5:13
Second quarter
S: Cousineau 3 pass from Mills (PAT failed), 10:35
PB: Schaefer 1 run (Castillo kick), 7:29
S: Mills 29 run (Jarvis kick), 2:34
PB: Schaefer 1 run (Castillo kick), 0:56
Third quarter
S: Truemper 73 run (2-pt failed), 10:25
S: Cousineau 14 pass from Mills (2-pt failed), 5:45
Fourth quarter
PB: Fornstrom 37 pass from Lerwick (Castillo kick), 5:35
Individual statistics
Rushing
Shoshoni: Truempler 18-157, Campbell 13-61, Mills 11-44, Cash 1-6, Cousineau 1-4, Jarvis 2-3. Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 23-166, Rhoads 9-47, Tarango 2-6, Mayfield 1 (minus-6).
Passing
Shoshoni: Mills 8-18 98. Pine Bluffs: 12-20 163.
Receiving
Shoshoni: Cousineau 4-50, Fike 3-38, Stanley 1-10. Pine Bluffs: 3-61, Thompson 4-54, Jessen 2-30, Tarango 1-15, Sweeter 2-3.