Pine Bluffs’ senior Michael Shain sprints up court with the ball against the Wyoming Indian Chiefs during the Burns High School Winter Classic basketball tournament on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Burns. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs senior guard Michael Shain recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Dickinson State University.

Dickinson State is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Shain averaged 21.9 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals per game to help Pine Bluffs go 18-9 and finish sixth at the Class 2A state tournament. He was voted the Southeast Conference player of the year by the league's coaches.

A two-time all-state pick, Shain averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over 78 games at Pine Bluffs.

Dickinson State was 10-17 this past season.

