CHEYENNE – In Week 1, Pine Bluffs handed Shoshoni its lone loss of the season.
The Wranglers will get a shot at revenge with the teams meeting again today for the Class 1A nine-man state title at 1 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
“It is a little bit of a revenge game,” Shoshoni coach Tony Truempler said. “The last two years, they were our only two losses.”
Shoshoni enters this game looking to defend its crown from the previous season. The Hornets, on the other hand, enter this game for the first time since 2017. It is also their first appearance in the Class 1A nine-man championship since joining the league in 2020.
“It feels great to be here,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. “It just vindicates the work these kids have put in.”
Both teams enter the game riding a large wave of momentum. Both dominated their regular season with dominant offenses and stingy defenses.
The teams boast the first- and second-best offenses in the state, with Pine Bluffs narrowly edging out Shoshoni in total yards (4,292 to 4,067), yards per game (429.2 to 406.7), and points per game (49.3 to 41).
The strength of the Wranglers offense lies in their dominant running game. Shoshoni currently ranks second in the state in rush yards per game (295.3), and has recorded 40 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Since the return of senior running back Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs’ running game has picked up significantly. They enter the state title game ranked fourth in nine-man in rush yards per game (225.9) and lead the conference with 43 rushing touchdowns.
Where Pine Bluffs separates itself from the rest of the pack is in its passing attack. Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick leads nine-man with 202.8 yards passing per game, and has thrown 25 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Shoshoni’s passing game hasn’t been as dominant, but it also hasn’t needed to be. The Wranglers enter the title game ranked sixth in the classification with 111.4 yards per game, but average just 12 passing attempts per game.
When the teams last met, Pine Bluffs’ defensive front helped stymie the Wranglers’ dominant rushing attack. They held them to just 93 yards on 31 carries, and were the only team to do so all season long.
Gray knows that if his team is to be successful again against this Shoshoni team, it will start with stopping their run game and leading rusher Pehton Truempler.
“(Stopping Truempler) is huge,” Gray said. “If you try to tackle him above the hips, he is just going to run you over and look at you while he is in the end zone. We have to get him to the ground as many times as possible.”
Where Shoshoni found offensive success was in the passing game. Quarterback Alex Mills completed 17 of 34 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns – all of which still rank as season highs.
It has been 11 weeks since these two teams met, and a lot has changed for both. While meeting during the regular season has helped give them a good idea of what they’re facing, neither coach believes it’s a significant advantage either way.
“We know each other well,” Tony Truempler said. “… We are better now than we were in Week 1. We are healthy, and we have people back where they need to be.”
The running game will be a crucial element to success in the game, both coaches said. For the Hornets, Gray is focused on getting his team to play a balanced game.
Truempler is focused on getting his team to play a mistake-free game, where they fly around and limit Lerwick’s damage. This was something he noted was a significant challenge for them when the two teams met a few weeks ago.
Both teams have a shot at making history at War Memorial Stadium today. For the Hornets, a win would mark their first state title in Class 1A nine-man. Beating the same team twice in the same season is not an easy feat.
“They have first-person film on us and are running the ball a lot better than they were in the beginning of the year,” Gray said. “It is going to be a big task (to beat them for a second time).”
The stakes for Shoshoni are slightly higher, as they will come in as the underdog and will be looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time in program history. Being able to do so will help cement this Shoshoni team’s legacy as one of the best of all time.
“Winning state titles helps build the program,” Truempler said. “Being a state champion is a legacy, but doing it two years in a row is not done a lot. It would put this team in the history books, for sure.”