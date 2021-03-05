CHEYENNE – The growth of two relatively inexperienced Pine Bluffs basketball teams will be measured starting today at the Class 2A state tournament in Casper.
The Lady Hornets (10-11 overall) face Wyoming Indian (8-1) at 9 a.m. at the Wyoming Center. The Pine Bluffs boys (12-9) face Wind River (10-10) at 1:30 p.m. at Casper College.
The Lady Hornets have four seniors, but they only had a smattering of varsity experience entering this season. Junior guard Jaden Shelit was an all-state selection as a sophomore, and had also seen varsity action during her freshman campaign. Shelit is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, two steals and 1.5 assists per game. Her scoring, steals and assists averages lead Pine Bluffs, while she is third in rebounding.
“We’re not quite there yet, but we have flashes where we look really good,” coach Lindsey Forbes said. “It’s been a work in progress all season. We’ve tried to get better every time we step on the floor.”
The Hornets rolled past Wright to earn a state tournament berth, but had to play for the East Region’s No. 3 seed after losing to Lusk in the quadrant final. They enter state as the No. 4 seed after falling to Moorcroft.
“It seems like there’s always a stretch that hurts us,” Forbes said. “In the third quarter against Moorcroft, we didn’t defend the 3-point line, and they hit some 3s back-to-back-to-back and put the game out of reach.
“We need to be able to shoot the ball well against quality teams, and defend the same, too. Hopefully, we can fix those things and do that more consistently this weekend.”
Today’s contest is a rematch of the 2020 Class 2A championship game, which Wyoming Indian rallied to win. Tribal leadership on the Wind River Reservation kept the Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens girls and boys basketball teams sidelined until Feb. 4 because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Lady Chiefs lost to Wind River to open the season, but they have won every game they’ve played since.
Angela Astorga leads Wyoming Indian in scoring at 18.3 points per game, while Sandie Friday averages 16.3 points and 12 rebounds.
“They might only have a handful of games under their belts, but they still have great players,” Forbes said. “It’s going to be a tall task, but we hope the competition we’ve faced and having played all season helps us.”
The Pine Bluffs boys had slightly more varsity experience returning this season than the girls. The Hornets found themselves in an unfamiliar situation.
“We had kind of gotten used to just reloading each year,” Hornets coach Tyler Kimzey said. “This was such a new group, we had to start from square one with a lot of things. We had to break things down in depth early in the year, and that slowed our growth. We’re getting there, and coming around about the right time.”
Slowing Pine Bluffs’ growth was the fact it lost sophomore point guard Ryan Fornstrom for the season when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee over the summer. He has been able to play five games late this season.
Sophomore guard Stu Lerwick had never played point guard prior to this season, but has filled in admirably.
“He is really starting to understand that role and what it means to make the easy pass or the easy play and not settle for the first open shot,” Kimzey said. “He is looking for the best shot for the team. I’ve been impressed with how he has knocked down shots inside and outside.”
Lerwick averages a team-best 14 points per game, while his 6.2 rebounds per contest are second-most on the roster. Junior guard Reed Thompson averages 11.7 points, six rebounds and a team-high four steals. Junior forward Ty Sweeter has moved into the starting lineup after seeing spot time on varsity as a sophomore. He is averaging 11.3 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds.
“(Sweeter) wasn’t sure what to expect out of the varsity game, being a starter and getting all those minutes,” Kimzey said. “He has been a consistent rebounder, and really good at finding cutters out of the post. He also has shown nice touch outside, and his turnovers have dropped a lot.”
Pine Bluffs and Wind River have gotten quite familiar with each other the past few state tournaments. The Hornets defeated Wind River for the state title in 2016 and 2018. The Cougars downed Pine Bluffs in overtime during the 2017 state semifinals.
Wiley Shearer leads Wind River with 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Chaumbrey Romero checks in at 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
“They’re a smaller team than normal, but they still shoot well, and like to get up and down the floor and run,” Kimzey said. “They also seem relatively deep. They’re subbing eight or nine guys in all the games I watched.”