PREP FOOTBALL: Hornets roll past Saratoga to stay undefeated

Oct 8, 2022

CHEYENNE – Senior Ryan Fornstrom caught four passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs to a 57-12 victory over visiting Saratoga on Friday.

Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick competed 13 of 20 passes for 217 yards and three scores. Tayler Beeken added 92 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Fornstrom also had 11 tackles (five solo and two for loss) and an interception. Lerwick and Shawn Shmidl also snared interceptions for the Hornets.