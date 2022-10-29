Pine Bluffs logo

CHEYENNE – The Hornets scored 19 unanswered points to put away Big Piney 45-16 in the first round of the Class 1A nine-man playoffs Friday night at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.

Pine Bluffs held the Punchers to 36 yards of total offense while rolling up 482 yards of its own.

