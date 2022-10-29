PREP FOOTBALL: Pine Bluffs drubs Big Piney in nine-man playoffs Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Hornets scored 19 unanswered points to put away Big Piney 45-16 in the first round of the Class 1A nine-man playoffs Friday night at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.Pine Bluffs held the Punchers to 36 yards of total offense while rolling up 482 yards of its own.Senior Dalton Schaefer rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. He also caught a pass for 64 yards.Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick completed 17 of 25 passes for 280 yards and a score. Senior receiver Ryan Fornstrom hauled in 10 passes for 153 yards.Diego Paniagua posted 11½ tackles (three solo and 3½ for loss).The Hornets host Rocky Mountain in a rematch of last year’s semifinal. Rocky Mountain took that meeting in Pine Bluffs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pine Bluff Sport American Football Rocky Mountain Pass Ryan Fornstrom Playoff Hornet Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central senior John Deti's first touchdown had added significance Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos Cowboys hold on late for 28-14 homecoming win over Utah State Cowboys carrying momentum into road matchup with Hawaii Boise State maintains No. 1 ranking in Mountain West