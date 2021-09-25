CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs defeated Southeast 52-19 on Friday to improve to 4-0.

Junior quarterback Stu Lerwick was 14-20 with 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 26 yards and one touchdown. 

Sean Rhoads rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Schafer finished with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ryan Fornstom and Ty Sweeter each had a touchdown reception. 

The second-ranked Hornets host top-ranked Shoshoni next week.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus