PREP FOOTBALL: Pine Bluffs imrpoves to 4-0 Sep 25, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Stu LerwickStu Lerwick Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports//// Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs defeated Southeast 52-19 on Friday to improve to 4-0.Junior quarterback Stu Lerwick was 14-20 with 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 26 yards and one touchdown. Sean Rhoads rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Schafer finished with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ryan Fornstom and Ty Sweeter each had a touchdown reception. The second-ranked Hornets host top-ranked Shoshoni next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Moyte cousins thriving on tennis court for South UW blows out Ball State with complete performance Local arm wrestler wins world title Pokes in the Pros: Wilson, Wingard lead their teams in tackles UW not looking past winless UConn Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists