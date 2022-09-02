PREP FOOTBALL: Pine Bluffs wins at Shoshoni Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – No. 2-ranked Pine Bluffs picked up a 34-26 victory over top-ranked Shoshoni on Thursday.Dalton Schaefer rushed for two touchdowns, while Stu Lerwick completed a touchdown pass to Collin Jessen.James Langlois added a rushing touchdown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bluff Pine Touchdown American Football Sport Victory Shoshoni Football Pass Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Easton Gibbs embraces chance to be next great Wyoming LB UW opens season with blowout loss at Illinois Wyoming-Illinois statistics East dominates Campbell County in season opener Pokes’ passing woes continue in season-opening loss