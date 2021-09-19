PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pine Bluffs drops close match to Glenrock Sep 19, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jaden Shelit Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — After winning two sets by two points, Pine Bluffs dropped a five-set match the Glenrock on Saturday.The Lady Hornets fell 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-10.Andrea Reifshneider had 25 assists and two aces for the Hornets. Jaden Shelit finished with 12 kills and 38 digs. Emily Haas added nine kills and 26 digs.Torrington 3Burns 2CHEYENNE – Burns’ comeback bid fell short during a 26-24 19-25, 12-25, 13-25, 15-9 loss to visiting Torrington on Saturday afternoon.Emma Norris posted 17 kills and seven digs with three ace serves and three blocks. Kylie Gallegos chipped in with 15 digs, eight kills and three blocks.Rylee Jo Ward dished out 33 assists to go with five kills. Savannah Kirkbride notched six kills. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section Special Sections - WyoSports To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Jackson has become a spark for Thunderbirds POKES IN THE PROS: Six UW alums start NFL season openers Seasoned Ball State squad provides test for UW on both sides of ball First-half explosion showcases potential of UW offense Wyoming holds off NIU despite fourth-quarter collapse Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists