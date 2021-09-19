Jaden Shelit

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — After winning two sets by two points, Pine Bluffs dropped a five-set match the Glenrock on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets fell 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-10.

Andrea Reifshneider had 25 assists and two aces for the Hornets. Jaden Shelit finished with 12 kills and 38 digs. Emily Haas added nine kills and 26 digs.

Torrington 3
Burns 2

CHEYENNE – Burns’ comeback bid fell short during a 26-24 19-25, 12-25, 13-25, 15-9 loss to visiting Torrington on Saturday afternoon.

Emma Norris posted 17 kills and seven digs with three ace serves and three blocks. Kylie Gallegos chipped in with 15 digs, eight kills and three blocks.

Rylee Jo Ward dished out 33 assists to go with five kills. Savannah Kirkbride notched six kills.

