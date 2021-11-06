PINE BLUFFS – The play call gave Rocky Mountain quarterback Carsyn Weber the option to read Pine Bluffs’ defense while he rolled out on a bootleg to his right.
The junior chose the second option and scrambled for 19 yards on fourth-and-13 from the Hornets’ 29-yard line, setting Rocky Mountain up in prime position in the waning moments of the Class 1A nine-man semifinal.
Weber bulled his way into the end zone from 1 yard out two plays later to lift the Grizzlies to a 30-24 victory.
“I was supposed to throw the ball if the receiver was open, but (Pine Bluffs) had a corner jump the route, so I took it myself,” Weber said.
Weber was a big reason Pine Bluffs (9-1) had a hard time getting Rocky Mountain (9-1) off the field Friday. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
“He is tough to bring down, he’s big and they’re big up front on the line,” Hornets coach Will Gray said.
Pine Bluffs had one last shot at the end zone, starting their final drive at their own 49 with 39 seconds remaining after an on-side kick.
Grizzlies junior Nate Minemyer knocked the ball out of Hornets’ junior quarterback Stu Lerwick’s right hand as he scrambled out of the pocket. The fumble was recovered by senior Tyson Christiansen, which allowed Rocky Mountain to run out the clock.
The game was a dogfight throughout.
In the second quarter, Lerwick connected with classmate Ryan Fornstrom, who spun out of a high tackle attempt by Russell Crosby and carried the ball the rest of the way into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
The teams traded turnovers on their next drives.
The Grizzlies turned a fumble into a touchdown seven plays later.
Weber dove in from a yard out to tie the score 7-7 with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Hornets got a bonus possession in the waning seconds of the second quarter when Fornstrom blocked a Collin Haslem punt that Brian Flores recovered at the Rocky Mountain 21.
An incomplete pass into the end zone followed a short run. Pine Bluffs lined up for a 36-yard field goal attempt with 1.1 seconds remaining, but senior Emiliano Castillo’s kick went wide left as time expired and the teams were tied 7-7 at the intermission.
The Hornets regained the lead early in the second half.
Rocky Mountain’s Kendrick Beckman fumbled while returning the kickoff, and Collin Jessen recovered to set Pine Bluffs at the Grizzlies 24.
Fornstrom snared his second touchdown of the night on a 25-yard pass from Lerwick to put the Hornets up 14-7.
Rocky Mountain answered immediately by going 76 yards in six plays, capped by a 4-yard run from Weber. A bit of trickery on the point-after attempt allowed Beckman to get into the end zone for a two-point conversion that put the Grizzlies up 15-14 with 8:54 remaining in the third.
Pine Bluffs got to Rocky’s 15 on the ensuing drive, but a false start penalty pushed them back. Castillo’s 37-yard field goal attempt had the distance, but was rule no-good.
The Hornets got the ball back late in the third by forcing a rare three-and-out.
Dalton Schaefer gave Pine Bluffs good field position with a 16-yard punt return. He was able to get extra yards when the Grizzlies’ coverage unit slowed up because it thought he fully signaled for a fair catch. The referees gathered and determined Schaefer raised his arm slightly but didn’t signal for a fair catch, giving Pine the ball at Rocky Mountain’s 24.
Castillo ended that drive with a 28-yard field goal to put the Hornets up 17-15.
Pine Bluffs forced a turnover on downs on the Grizzlies’ first drive of the fourth quarter. Hornets’ junior linebacker Diego Paniagua met Weber at the line of scrimmage for no-gain on fourth-and-1 from the Rocky 41.
Pine Bluffs got a 9-yard reception from Alex Sloan on first down and a 32-yard catch-and-run from Jessen two plays later to extend their lead to 24-15 with 9:34 remaining in the game.
The Grizzlies answered immediately, going 80 yards in five plays. Wil Loyning got in from nine yards out to trim the lead to 24-22 and set up Weber’s heroics on the final drive.
Rocky Mountain’s defensive front made life miserable for the Hornets. It got regular penetration or stopped Pine Bluffs for no gain.
The Hornets averaged 197 rushing yards per game entering the semifinals, but gained just 29 yards on the ground Friday.
“We didn’t do anything fancy, we just stuck to our gaps and made sure we were doing our jobs,” Christianson said. “We have a pretty big front three, who have done a good job of taking care of business and keeping blockers off of our linebackers.”
Pine Bluffs’ classification-best passing offense gained 225 yards, which was four better than its season average. However, the Grizzlies’ defense made those yards hard-earned.
“We couldn’t run the ball the way we typically do, but we also had too many mistakes,” Gray said. “We missed two field goals and threw a pick in the end zone. That’s three possible scores right there.
“But we also didn’t take advantage of their turnovers, had to burn two timeouts early in the second half and committed too many penalties. It just didn’t bounce our way.”
The Hornets were flagged for 10 penalties for 64 yards to help thwart their own drives, or extend drives for the Grizzlies.
Fornstrom finished with 94 receiving yards. He also had nine tackles.
Paniagua posted nine tackles and an interception. Brian Flores paced the Hornets with 12 tackles.
Rocky Mountain will face Shoshoni (9-1) in the nine-man state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
ROCKY MTN. 30, PINE BLUFFS 24
Rocky Mountain…… 0 7 8 15 – 30
Pine Bluffs…… 0 7 10 7 – 24
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
PB: R. Fornstrom 35 pass from Lerwick (Castillo kick), 8:27.
RM: C. Weber 1 run (C. Haslem kick), 2:13
Third Quarter
PB: R. Fornstrom 25 pass from Lerwick (Castillo kick), 10:51.
RM: C. Weber 4 run (Beckman run), 8:54.
PB: Castillo 28 field goal, 0:30.
Fourth Quarter
PB: Jessen 32 pass from Lerwick (Castillo kick), 9:34.
RM: Loyning 9 run (C. Haslem kick), 7:36.
RM: Weber 1 run (C. Haslem pass from Weber), 0:39.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Rocky Mountain: Crawford 1-0, Weber 26-173, Beckman 1-8, B. Fossen 1-0, Loyning 8-50, C. Haslem 2-12. Pine Bluffs: R. Fornstrom 1-3, Lerwick 6-(minus-21), Schaefer 12-16, Rhoads 9-31.
Passing
Rocky Mountain: C. Weber 7-15-1 117. Pine Bluffs: Lerwick 13-22-1 225.
Receiving
Rocky Mountain: B. Simmons 2-25, Beckman 4-84, C. Haslem 1-8. Pine Bluffs: R. Fornstrom 5-94, Jessen 2-42, Schaefer 1-8, Sloan 2-41, Hitner 1-6, Tarango 1-19, Flores 1-15.