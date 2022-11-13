LARAMIE – When Pine Bluffs and Shoshoni met in Week 1 of the season, the Hornets handed Shoshoni its lone loss of the season.
When the teams met in the Class 1A nine-man title game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, the Wranglers came out to start the game running through a sign that said, “Third time’s the charm.” This emphasized the two consecutive losses the Wranglers had suffered to the Hornets.
However, the third time was not the charm for the Wranglers, who fell 33-27 to Pine Bluffs.
“It feels great, especially after last year,” senior wide receiver Ryan Fornstrom said. “We came up short, and we had all the kids that wanted to come work this year. They did it all 11 games of the year.”
Things started out great for the Hornets in the first quarter. On the opening play of the game, senior running back Dalton Schaefer broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run to strike blood first for the Hornets.
But Shoshoni answered right back, driving 69 yards on 14 plays to even the game up at 7-7.
Schaefer rattled off a 13-yard touchdown run to restore the Pine Bluffs lead to start the second quarter. It was at that point that the Hornets began to run into trouble, and had a hard time staying out of their own way.
Their next drive after the touchdown resulted in a turnover on downs, and the following drive resulted in an interception in the end zone.
On the final play of the half, Shoshoni capped off an 87-yard drive with a fake-spike touchdown pass to take a 20-13 lead.
The fake play really stunned the Hornets as they entered halftime. But the team went into the intermission knowing what it had to fix. The message was simple: clean up the unforced errors.
“Everything was self-inflicted,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. “We (knew we had to) clean some things up and keep fighting.”
The message was received, and the Hornets came out on fire to start the second half. The defense forced a three-and-out to open the half. Three plays later, Stu Lerwick connected with Fornstrom for a 77-yard touchdown to cut the lead to one.
Truempler ran the ball in from five yards out to tie the game at 27-27 to start the fourth quarter. Shoshoni got the ball back again after just a five-play 14-yard drive.
The Wranglers senior came alive to start the drive, ripping off two 18-yard runs to get Shoshoni close to midfield.
But Fornstrom, who played an amazing second half, came up with the Hornets’ biggest stop of the game. On fourth down, Fornstrom shot through a gap and tackled Truempler in the backfield for a loss to give the ball back to his offense with just under six minutes remaining in the game.
Pine Bluffs drove down the field, but faced a fourth-and-6 deep in its own territory. With the game all but on the line on the play, Lerwick picked up nine yards to extend the drive. Two plays later, Schaefer ran the ball in from 13 yards out to give the Hornets a 33-27 lead.
“That’s what Pinball does for us,” Gray said, referencing Schaefer’s nickname on the team.
The lead proved to be enough of a cushion. Lerwick sealed the win by tackling Campbell Cannon inbounds to run the clock out and give Pine Bluffs its first state title win since 2017 and it first since joining Class 1A 9-man.
“I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m known for missing tackles,’” Lerwick said. “We brought him down, team tackled, and that is what we wanted to do.”
Schaefer, who was injured early in the third quarter, said prior to the game he loves to play in big pressure games and feels like he is at his best in them.
The senior running back played like it, rushing for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to leave a mark on the final game of his high school career. Schaefer said with a big smile after the game that this was his “favorite game yet.”
Despite suffering what Gray described as a bruised kidney, there was no chance Schaefer was going to miss the remainder of the game.
“I wasn’t going to let it go,” Schaefer said. “I have been dreaming of this moment, and I was not going to stop, no matter what.”
There were plenty of reasons for the Hornets to fold in this game. The team committed 13 penalties, many of which came at inopportune times. The Hornets also had two key players in Schaefer and Abe Serrano injured during the game and multiple others had to leave the game with cramps. They missed three extra points and had multiple miscommunications on offense.
The defense also struggled to stop Shoshoni’s offense for most of the game. Wranglers quarterback Alex Mills gashed the Hornets defense for 290 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-22 passing. They also allowed 207 total yards of rushing in the game.
But prior to the game, Gray told the team to give it their all and to leave nothing in the tank. The message exemplified how the team played the game, as they continuously bent, but never broke.
“We said before the game that it was going to take everyone, and it did,” Gray said. “It took all 36 of them.”
PINE BLUFFS 33, SHOSHONI 27
Shoshoni…… 7 13 0 7 – 27
Pine Bluffs…… 7 6 14 7 – 33
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
PB: Schaefer 61 run (Freebug kick), 11:51
SHS: Truempler 1 run (Jarvis kick), 6:18
Second Quarter
PB: Schaefer 13 run (PAT Missed), 11:24
SHS: Jarvis 70 pass from Mills (PAT Missed), 8:11
SHS: Jarvis 5 pass from Mills (Jarvis kick) 0:00
Third Quarter
PB: Fornstrom 77 pass from Lerwick (PAT Missed), 9:54
PB: Beeken 13 rush (Forstrom pass from Lerwick Good), 4:27
Fourth Quarter
SHS: Truempler 5 run (Jarvis kick), 11:56
PB: Schaefer 13 run (PAT blocked), 0:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Pine Bluffs: Schaefer 19-182, Beckon 9-66, Serrano 2-13, Fornstrom 1-5. Shoshoni: Truempler 33-176, Campbell 7-16, Mills 3-2, Jarvis 1-(minus-4).
Passing
Pine Bluffs: Lerwick 13-18-1 198. Shoshoni: Mills 13-22-0 290.
Receiving
Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom 4-107, Jessen 4-48, Sloan 3-21, Schmidl 1-17. Shoshoni: Fike 5-87, Jarvis 4-100, Campbell 2-52, Stanley 2-51.