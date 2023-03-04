CASPER – Pine Bluffs was confident it was capable of a scoring surge at some point in the Wyoming Class 2A boys basketball state championship game.
Points were at a premium in the first half, but the Hornets had seen enough to hold out hope the flood gates would open in the second. Coach Tyler Kimzey assured them of as much in the halftime locker room.
He was right.
Pine Bluffs outscored Big Horn 15-4 over the final 4 minutes, 26 seconds to secure a 49-38 victory at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
“We were just waiting for that to happen,” Kimzey said. “We’re a team that hits momentum shots and has big runs. We knew if we could make a few shots the lead would balloon to 10 points.
“We just had to keep focus on what we were doing until it came. That was playing defense first and foremost and letting the offense come.”
That scoring spurt was ignited by 3-pointers from Stu Lerwick and Dalton Schaefer. Lerwick’s trey came from the top of the arc with 3:47 to play, giving Pine a 37-34 lead. Lerwick hoisted another triple from the same spot a few possessions later. The ball caromed off the rim sharply and shot toward the Hornets’ bench where senior forward Collin Jessen chased it down near the sideline.
Jessen passed the ball to Schaefer on the left wing, and Schaefer buried the 3 for a 40-34 lead. Big Horn got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
“(Lerwick) and I talked about just chasing down as many balls as we could, so that’s what I was trying to do,” Jessen said. “In a close game like this, every rebound matters. Even if you can’t get the board, you have to box someone out so someone else can grab the board.
“We were just working hard for boards.”
The Hornets (25-3) repeated as state champions. They also avenged a 67-52 loss to Big Horn in the East Regional title game. That defeat refocused Pine Bluffs.
“We had to have a fire burning in us again,” said Lerwick, who scored a game-high 24 points to go with five rebounds. “Last week, we seemed relaxed and not really hungry anymore because we punched our ticket to state.
“The urgency just wasn’t there for us. I think it was good for us to lose because it made us hungry to come out and win this week.”
Pine Bluffs never trailed Saturday, and led by as much seven in the first half before the Rams (22-3) trimmed the advantage to 16-13 by halftime.
Big Horn kept the game close and forged four ties in the second half. The last came on a Cooper Garber free throw with 4:26 remaining.
“We knew it wasn’t going to come easily,” Schaefer said. “All three of our games against them this season were absolute battles. We also watched them play against Tongue River (on Friday night), we saw what they had, we saw how they were playing, and we knew this one wasn’t going to come easily.
“We were prepared to have to play our absolute hardest to win this one.”
PINE BLUFFS 49, BIG HORN 38
Pine Bluffs…… 8 8 16 17 – 49
Big Horn…… 5 8 19 6 – 38
Pine Bluffs: Slade 1-1 0-0 2, J. Lerwick 0-2 0-0 0, R. Fornstrom 3-8 3-5 9, S. Lerwick 7-17 7-12 24, Sloan 0-0 0-0 0, Shmidl 0-1 2-4 2, Freeburg 0-0 0-0 0, Jessen 1-3 1-2 3, Paice 0-0 0-0 0, Schaefer 3-6 1-3 9, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-38 14-26 49.
Big Horn: Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 1-8 5-6 7, Gibson 5-9 3-4 13, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Richards 2-8 0-0 4, Moog 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, G. Schons 0-0 0-0 0, Heerman 0-0 0-0 0, Barney 0-0 0-0 0, Garber 3-6 3-4 9, T. Schons 1-4 3-4 5. Totals: 12-35 14-18 38.
3-pointers: PB 5-16 (J. Lerwick 0-2, R. Fornstrom 0-2, S. Lerwick 3-7, Shmidl 0-1, Schaefer 2-4), BH 0-8 (Baker 0-4, Richards 0-3, Garber 0-1). Rebounds: PB 28 (R. Fornstrom 6, Shmidl 6), BH 26 (Four with 4). Assists: PB 7 (R. Fornstrom 4), BH 4 (Richards 2). Turnovers: PB 11 (R. Fornstrom 4, Jessen 4), BH 14 (Baker 4, Gibson 4). Blocked shots: PB 3 (Three with 1), BH 0. Steals: PB 9 (Schaefer 3), BH 2 (Baker, Gibson). Team fouls: PB 15, BH 18.