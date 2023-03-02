CHEYENNE — Alex Sloan was in junior high when he recognized Pine Bluffs had plenty of players who could score, and that his playing time might come from embracing a different role.
That’s what he did, and the Hornets are better for it.
“I’ve never been the best shooter, and we have shooters with Ryan (Fornstrom), Stu (Lerwick) and Dalton (Schaefer), but we needed someone who could step up and lead and motivate the defense,” Sloan said. “That’s my role and the way I can have the biggest impact for the team.
“I try to get the fire going on defense by bringing energy to the floor. Every game, I go all out and try to do my best for the team.”
Sloan — who is a starter — is averaging 0.1 points and 1.2 rebounds entering Pine Bluffs’ (23-3 overall) matchup with Kemmerer (14-10) at 7:30 tonight at Casper College.
Hornets coach Tyler Kimzey describes Sloan as the consummate team player and a hard-nosed defender.
“He is willing to do everything, sacrifice his body to take a charge and play 90 feet away from the basket, picking guys up full court,” the coach said. “Everyone grows into their roles and finds their niche. That’s how he got onto the court early. I’ve encouraged him to shoot more, but he’s happy doing his thing.
“He found success doing that, so that’s where he stayed. He’s willing to go as hard as he can for two minutes and take a break, go back out there and go as hard as he can for two more minutes.”
Kimzey often tasks Sloan with guarding the other team’s best guard. Sloan enjoys the way the Hornets are using him this season.
“I love the pressure of guarding the best player on the floor,” Sloan said. “I go as hard as I can for two minutes, do my best to keep my guy from scoring or getting the ball, I take a little break, and then I go back at it.
“It’s the perfect role for me.”
Sloan was an all-state selection as a defensive back for Pine Bluffs Class 1A nine-man state championship football team. He had five tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup during the Hornets’ 33-27 victory over Shoshoni.
Sloan finished the season with 34 tackles and a pair of interceptions. The gridiron success — both personal and team — gave him a little extra pep in his step once basketball season started.
“That really boosted my confidence and showed me what was possible,” Sloan said. “I think we were all flying pretty high and felt a big sense of relief after winning in football.
“We lost in the semifinals the season before, and then we won basketball. Having both the basketball and football titles in the same year felt really good. I want to go back to Casper this weekend and feel that feeling all over again.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
