CHEYENNE – Ten athletes from Laramie County were named to the Mountain West's scholar-athlete team Tuesday.
University of Wyoming senior forward Hunter Thompson of Pine Bluffs picked up the honor after earning a 4.0 grade-point average in health service administration.
Cowgirls soccer players Sydney Miller and Eliza-Grace Smith were both earned the distinction. Miller, a junior from Cheyenne East, carries a 3.73 GPA in management of human resources. Smith, a freshman from Cheyenne Central, has a 3.57 GPA in elementary education.
Junior Pete Mead – an East graduate and the Mountain West high jump champion – picked up a scholar-athlete nod for his 3.64 GPA in physiology. Central grad Trevor Stephen, a sophomore, also was recognized from the Cowboys track team. He has a 3.79 GPA in physiology.
Cowgirls thrower Cosette, a senior from East, had a 3.64 GPA in criminal justice.
Cowgirls swimmer Rachel Pietsch, a senior from Central, carried a 3.89 GPA in accounting and economics.
Freshman safety Andrew Johnson, a Central alum, has a 3.58 GPA in biology.
Those eight were joined on the MW scholar-athlete list by San Diego State senior swimmer Sammy Geyer. The Central alumna posted a 3.84 GPA in business. Utah State sophomore track athlete Emma Brownell, also a Central grad, holds a 3.76 GPA while studying kinesiology.
Scholar-athlete honors are give to athletes who have completed at least two academic terms at an MW institution while maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.
Thompson, Mead, Stephen, Pietsch, Stellern, Brownell and Geyer were named spring academic All-MW. They were joined by UW's Jared Edeen and Jefferson Danso.
Edeen – a junior golfer from Central – has a 3.33 GPA in entrepreneurship. Danso – a sophomore long and triple jump from East – holds a 3.1 GPA in kinesiology and health promotion.
Academic All-MW picks for each term must have at least a 3.0 GPA and competed in at least 50% of their team's contests.