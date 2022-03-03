CHEYENNE – A three-day course over the summer helped Reed Thompson get in the mindset he wanted to be in entering his senior campaign.
Hosted by a former Navy SEAL for the Pine Bluffs athletes, the three days emphasized mental strength and teamwork. Most importantly, it helped shape Thompson into a team-first mentality with the help of being introduced to an “EH1” equation, which signifies everybody helps everybody, but it only takes one person to mess things up.
“That gave me a hit in the face of reality and working hard and being a contributor,” the 6-foot-3 forward said. “When everything starts to go downhill, I go back to then and try to stay positive and realize I have a team around me.”
Thompson has been a main factor for a Hornets squad that was the top-ranked team in Class 2A for most of the season and boasts a 21-3 record entering today’s 2A state tournament. The Hornets play Shoshoni at 7:30 p.m. today.
One of the biggest attributes Thompson carries with him is his versatility, both offensively and defensively. He can guard any position, and finds success wherever the Hornets need him most. He’s third on the roster, averaging 11.4 points per contest, and is second with 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
“He’s such a great athlete and a great player that we ask a ton from him,” Hornets coach Tyler Kimzey said. “We can ask him to lead the team in rebounding or scoring, or guarding the other team’s best player, and sometimes he does all of those things in the same game. He’s an X factor. He’s almost a cheat code for us because he can guard any position, one through five.
“Us as coaches, we can’t really take any credit for that. It’s just skills that’s taken years to develop, and it’s showing off this year.”
Pine Bluffs was upset at last weekend’s 2A East Regional, losing to Big Horn 54-46 in the semifinals. Reflecting on the loss, Thompson admitted the biggest issue the Hornets ran into was their own defense.
Still holding the top scoring defense in the state, only allowing 41.9 points per game, the Hornets got away from their fundamentals and surrendered 54 points, the most since Jan. 7. But they understood they needed to get back to honoring that equation.
“We all rewatched the game, and the next day, we came in and we talked together and agreed we were very selfish on defense,” Thompson said. “And it didn’t work out that well, and we realized we needed to get back to playing defense as a team.”
Thompson is one of three seniors on the Hornets’ roster and has helped establish a senior-leader presence, Kimzey said.
“This year, he’s been more vocal, and it’s always in a positive tone,” the coach said. “He leads by example on the court. He’s been so good at being that senior leader that we didn’t have last year.”
He’s taken it upon himself to use that role and help create a team-oriented defense that the Hornets can lean on. But he noted he’s not the only leader on the roster, crediting some of the juniors. The only difference is, this will be Thompson’s last weekend lacing up the shoes in a Hornets uniform.
It leaves him wondering, “Why not go out with a bang?”
Also on the court
The top-seeded Cheyenne East girls play No. 8 Cheyenne South to open the 4A East Regional today with a 9 a.m. tipoff. Fourth-seeded Cheyenne Central and the No. 5 Sheridan girls play at 3 p.m.
The third-seeded East boys take the court against No. 6 South at 4:30 p.m., and No. 2 Central plays No. 7 Laramie at 7:30 p.m. All games are at Storey Gym.
In the 3A East regional, the second-seeded Burns girls host Buffalo at 9 a.m., and the No. 3 Burns boys also host Buffalo at 6 p.m.