CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central and Natrona County met for the 109th time Friday, with both teams looking to pick up their second win of the season.
Natrona’s rushing attack proved too strong for Central, accounting for 367 yards on the way to a 14-10 win.
“That was a great high school football game, we just came up on the wrong end.” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “I’m proud of my kids and thought they played hard. We are going to be all right.”
It took both teams a while to really get going. Despite two consecutive trips inside the Central 5-yard line, Natrona came away empty. They finally scored on their third drive of the game on a seven-yard run by Mason Weickum.
Central responded on its first drive after the Weickum touchdown. After two 14-yard completions, Keagan Bartlett punched the ball in from two yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
Both teams had chances with less than three minutes remaining in the first half to break the tie, but neither were able to come away with points. Central went three-and-out to give Natrona the ball back with under two minutes to go, but Natrona missed a field goal as time expired.
Central came out of the intermission and locked down the Natrona rushing attack. The Indians did not give up a rush of over 10 yards in the third quarter, and forced Natrona into three straight punts.
“We just adjusted our tackling,” Bartlett said. “They ran over us, and went for what felt like 20 more yards. We got told to go for legs and finish the tackles.”
Central took its first lead of the game at the 7:22 mark of the third quarter on the back of a 32-yard field goal by Brock Pedersen.
Natrona put together an 88-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to go up 14-10. Wyatt Powell, who had been shut down in the third quarter, capped off the drive with a 12-yard rush.
“Credit to them, they took it to us on that last drive,” Apodaca said. “We just couldn’t get off the field.”
After Central was forced to punt on the ensuing drive, Powell and the Natrona rushing attack picked up three first downs to ice the game.
Natrona dominated the line of scrimmage all night against Central. The team picked up 367 yards on the ground, while only allowing Central 71 yards on 23.
Powell led the way for the Mustangs, rushing for 234 yards on 35 carries. He also had six runs of more than 15 yards. Most of his yards came in the first half, where he rushed for 175 yards on 19 carries.
While Central’s running game couldn’t get much going, its passing attack had a solid night. Bartlett, who normally beats teams with his legs, completed 18 of 35 passes for 183 yards.
“The arm feels good,” Bartlett said. “They were running cover three, which opens more guys up.”
He also carried the ball 11 times for 47 of the team’s 71 yards on the ground and scored the team’s lone touchdown.
Both teams entered the game turning the ball over a combined 13 times. Friday night was a much cleaner game, with both teams only turning the ball over once. Powell had a pass intercepted in the end zone on the Mustangs’ second drive of the game. Late in the third quarter, Richard Prescott fumbled the ball after a 23-yard reception.
Penalties, on the other hand, were plentiful. Natrona picked up 12 penalties for 95 yards, and Central racked up eight penalties for 85 yards. The backbreaker came on third down of Natrona’s game-winning drive that would have forced the Mustangs to punt.
Central (1-2) will be on the road next week against Laramie. Natrona (2-1) will return to Casper to take on cross-town rival Kelly Walsh.
NATRONA COUNTY 14, CHEYENNE CENTRAL 10
Natrona County…… 0 7 0 7 – 14
Cheyenne Central…… 0 7 3 0 – 10
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
NC: Weickum, 7 yard run (Potter kick), 6:56
CC: Bartlett, 2 yard run (Pedersen kick), 3:01
Third Quarter
CC: Pederson, 36 yard kick, 7:22
Fourth Quarter
CC: Powell, 12 yard run (Potter kick), 6:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Natrona County: Powell 35-234, Weickum 14-79, Spencer, 9-54, McClintlock 1-2. Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 11-47, Lobatos 4-32, Fernandez 1-3, King 5-24, Reisdorfer 1-2.
Passing
Natrona County: Powell 8-18-1 67. Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 18-35 183.
Receiving
Natrona County: McClintlock 3-28, Longo 2-15, Potter 1-7, Weickum 1-11. Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 5-45, Prescott 4-33, Talich 3-43, .