CHEYENNE – Gracin Goff had to decide between continuing to play basketball at Cheyenne East or being part of Wyoming’s inaugural girls wrestling season.
The junior said it’s the hardest choice she has had to make as an athlete, but she ultimately opted to be one of the pioneers on the mat.
“I still went to all of the open gyms and camps for basketball this summer, but I think I always knew I was going to end up wrestling,” Goff said. “I told my basketball coaches I was so thankful for everything they’ve given me over the years, but I wanted to see where wrestling takes me.
“It’s a new opportunity to see what I could do and if I was strong enough to do a sport like wrestling.”
It’s a choice Goff wouldn’t have had the luxury of making 50 years ago, when Congress passed Title IX as part of education amendments prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any educational program that gets federal funding.
Current high-schoolers like Goff are part of the third generation impacted by Title IX, a group that is accustomed to equal opportunities.
“I’ve never had to worry if I can’t do something, because I’ve always been able to play whatever I want,” Goff said. “I’m very grateful for that.”
Girls wrestling is the 12th sport the Wyoming High School Activities Association offers for girls. Boys currently have 11 sports available to them through the WHSAA. The addition of softball for the 2020-21 school year brought the state up to Title IX compliance for the first time since 2008, when the WHSAA was forced to drop girls gymnastics from its sanctioned offerings due to a lack of competitors.
The WHSAA started surveying its member schools about activity participation during the 1999-2000 school year. The governing body’s data doesn’t separate participation in athletics from activities like drama, band and debate. It does show girls participation mirroring – and sometimes exceeding – boys.
The WHSAA reached a high of 69.47% (8,496) girls participating in activities in 2019-20. That was the second consecutive year of record numbers. The number of girls and boys participating in activities has decreased the past two years, which lines up with the COVID-19 pandemic. Boys saw a record low of 59.53% (8,154) last year, while girls only dipped to 63.03% (8,055).
Girls participation has never sunk below 58% during that span. Boys participation hit a low of 57.44% in 2010-11.
Title IX has turned what were once viewed as quaint extracurricular activities into bona fide passions for girls today. It’s made it culturally acceptable for them to be strong, aggressive and competitive, East girls soccer coach Rebecca Valdez said.
“The first big women’s sports team I remember was the World Cup team in the 1990s. Before that, we didn’t really have many female athletes to look up to,” said Valdez, who graduated from East in 1998. “I didn’t see real strong women’s athletes spotlighted as much when I was growing up. These girls have grown up with women’s professional athletes being normal.
“When boys now talk about soccer players, they can name a lot more of the U.S. women’s national team players than the men. These kids have grown up seeing women as sportscasters and coaches. It’s normal for them.”
Valdez and two of her East teammates were part of the inaugural women’s soccer team at NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The school added women’s soccer to get into compliance with Title IX.
“I came up in an era when Title IX was really hitting colleges, and it opened doors for me and a lot of women,” Valdez said.
The evolution brought on by Title IX has changed how athletes and coaches prepare for competition, East cross-country coach Rebecca Fournier said.
“We were seen as a little more fragile and unable to do the same amount of work or same type of training as the boys,” said Fournier, who graduated from East in 2001. “Now we’re seeing in all of athletics, but especially in distance running and track and field, that men aren’t really getting better, but women are getting faster and faster.
“It’s because of how women have proven and shown that they can be coached in a way that’s equal to what the men are doing. They’ve shown they’re stronger in some ways.”
Burns girls basketball coach Barry Ward has coached girls for the majority of his nearly three decades working in Laramie County School District 2. He guided Albin to state runner-up finishes in 2001 and 2003, and his 2011 Burns squad also finished second at the state tournament. Ward also raised four daughters who went on to play sports in college. He has seen the evolution of girls athletics first-hand.
“The skill level and physicality of girls basketball is unreal anymore. The level of play has grown astronomically,” Ward said. “I often wonder how my really good Albin teams would stack up now, but it’s really hard to compare because the players are so much more skilled and physical.
“They dedicated themselves to the weight room a lot more, and they spend an enormous amount of time in the gym, working on their skills.”
While opportunities and the skill level of athletes have improved, there is still work that needs to be done. Ward pointed to a recent basketball tournament involving Division I women’s college basketball programs that was played in a hotel ballroom without emergency medical staff on site as an example of the inequity that remains.
“They could have played that tournament in a high school gym, and it still would have been better than that,” he said.
Fournier would like to see equal salaries, more women take on administrative roles in all levels of athletics and more women coaching men’s teams. She hopes for a day when stories like Julianne Sitch coaching the University of Chicago men to an NCAA Division III national title are commonplace and no longer noteworthy.
“There has been a lot of progress there, but there is still a lot of work to do,” she said.