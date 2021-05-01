CHEYENNE — Katie Cobb carded a 94 for a first place individual finish to help the Cheyenne Central girls golf team pick up a team win Friday in Torrington.
Central's Reese Robinson shot a 102 to tie with Cheyenne South’s Bryn Guille for second.
Granston Webb shot a 3-over-par 75 for second for the Cheyenne East boys while Eli Cole took third with a 76 to lead East to a win. Caden Jackson (79) and Caden Cunningham (81) took fourth and fifth for Central.
PREP GOLF
TORRINGTON INVITE
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 308, 2. Laramie 350, 3. Douglas 375, 4. Torrington 384.
Individual Results
1. Cobb, Central, 94; t2. R. Robinson, Central, 102; Rich, Douglas, 102; Guille, South, 102; 5. Georges, Central, 112; t6. Kordon, Laramie; L. Robinson 113; 8. Kitchen, Laramie, 115; 9. Eaton, Torrington 119; 10. Orr, Torrington 122.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne East 319, 2. Laramie 329, 3. Cheyenne Central 330, 4. Douglas 368, 5. Torrington 376, 6. Wheatland 416.
Individual Results
1. McClarren, Laramie 72; 2. Webb, East, 75; 3. Cole, East 76; 4. Jackson, Central 79; 5. Cunningham, Central, 81; t6. Wookey, Laramie; Bush, East, 83; 8. Auer, Central, 84; t9. Starkey, Douglas; Zitek, East; Stannard, Laramie, 85.