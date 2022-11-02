CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca has improved considerably as a volleyball player during her four seasons as a varsity starter for Cheyenne East.
She is hitting the ball harder, hitting it with purpose and throwing up a stiffer block.
However, her biggest improvement came in the two-time all-stater’s mental approach to the game.
“I used to be a very bad head case,” the Lady Thunderbirds senior said. “I would make one mistake and my whole game would be gone. I would mess up and not want the next ball because I was afraid of messing up again.
“I don’t get down on myself like I used to. Now, I’m thinking, ‘I messed up, and I’ve got to make up for that. Give me the next ball.’”
Fonseca capitalized on her chances during East’s run to the Class 4A East Regional championship. She posted 42 kills, 14 digs and nine blocks to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 at the tournament. Fonseca also had just 10 hitting errors in 92 chances.
Those efforts earned Fonseca Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“The past two years, the majority of the teams we play know the ball is going to her when she’s in the front row,” T-Birds coach Nicole Quigley said. “She has the ability to step up in big games, and she did that this weekend. Whether it’s blocking or hitting, she’s a force at the net either way.”
Fonseca admits she was nervous whenever she stepped on the court her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was afraid of letting East’s upperclassmen down, but she got through those feelings with help and encouragement from her teammates and coaches.
“They could see me getting down and told me not to worry about it, and that I’d get the next ball in,” Fonseca said. “That encouragement and feedback helped me stay positive.”
Now, Fonseca is the one doling out encouragement.
“She is such a leader and is constantly positive for us,” Quigley said. “That’s her biggest area of growth. She knows she can help the team in other ways if she isn’t hitting well.”
Fonseca has 240 kills this season. It’s the most on the T-Birds’ roster by 85. Her .351 hitting percentage also leads the team, as do her 125 blocks.
Fonseca echoed Quigley’s thoughts.
“I used to think I was only contributing if I had a bunch of kills,” she said. “I’ve changed my mindset because I can’t always get kills. There are so many variables that impact that, so you have to make the most of it.
“I can usually block well or get good serves to have an impact. I don’t always have to get kills.”
Fonseca has posted her team-leading numbers while playing 12 fewer sets than most of her teammates. That’s because she has decided to rest a right knee injury that has bothered her over the past two seasons.
She suffered the meniscus injury in a car accident during the spring of her sophomore year. She had surgery to repair the injury, but reaggravated it last fall. That also required surgery.
“I don’t want to sit out,” she said, “but I’ve had to because that helped me be here for the end of the season.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, football, Cheyenne Central: The senior quarterback had 195 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries during a 41-10 victory over Thunder Basin. He also completed 10 of 13 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
n Kolbe Dierks, Drew Jackson and Colby Olson, football, Cheyenne East: Dierks, a junior linebacker, finished with 16.5 tackles (four solo and 1.5 for loss) and a pass breakup during the Thunderbirds’ 49-24 victory over Rock Springs.
Jackson, a junior, tallied 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Olson, a junior defensive tackle, recorded 19 tackles (four solo) and two sacks.
n Ryan Fornstrom, Stu Lerwick, Diego Paniagua and Dalton Schaefer, football, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom caught 10 passes for 153 yards during the Hornets’ 45-16 win over Big Piney.
Lerwick completed 17 of 25 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.
Paniagua posted 11.5 tackles (three solo and 3.5 for loss).
Schaefer rushed for 96 yards and 23 carries on three touchdowns.
n Tehya Gallegos, Brooke Hansen, Emma Norris, volleyball, Burns: Gallegos dished out 85 assists and posted 38 digs to help the Lady Broncs finish as runners-up at the Class 2A East Regional.
Hansen finished with 35 digs and 25 kills across those three matches.
Norris added 38 digs and 34 kills.
n Gracin Goff, Boden Liljedahl, Janie Merritt, Makinzie Robbins and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, East: Goff, a junior setter, dished out 70 assists to go with 24 digs to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 and win the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday.
Liljedahl, a senior libero, finished with 72 digs.
Merritt, a junior, had 51 digs and 16 kills.
Robbins, a senior, recorded 35 kills to go with seven blocks and nine digs.
Schlabs, a junior setter, notched 79 assists, 38 digs and 12 kills.