CHEYENNE – Anyone hoping to see another three-set slugfest for the boys No. 1 singles tennis championship left Gillette sorely disappointed.
Cheyenne South junior Andrew Lock breezed through the opening set, blanking defending state champion Campbell Gervais of Jackson, 6-0. Lock also steamrolled through the second set 6-1 to claim the state title a season after finishing as the state runner-up.
Those efforts earned Lock Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I’ve never seen a kid that didn’t have a state title under his belt take the previous year’s champion and absolutely give the kid no hope, no chance and keep the crowd quiet,” South coach Josh Cossitt said. “You can game plan all you want, but you still have to go out there and execute it. That’s what (Lock) did.
“It looked like someone who had the answer before the question was even asked.”
Lock got a high percentage of his first serves in, returned serve well and took Campbell out of his game plan early in the first set.
“We talked before the match about how (Campbell) would try to come back swinging if Andrew took a lead,” Cossitt said. “He tried to push him and force him into errors, but Andrew weathered the storm. He broke him down and beat him at his own game.”
Conditioning was a point of emphasis for Lock because he thought he wilted in the third set of his 5-7, 7-6 (7), 2-6 loss to Gervais last fall. That was Lock’s lone loss as a sophomore. He also thought he didn’t handle the pressure of playing in a state championship as well as he needed to, which is another reason he played as much tournament tennis as he did.
“I worked a lot on making my game consistent in the big moments because I didn’t want to be nervous when those big situations came,” Lock said. “That helped me go back to basics in the state championship. I was nervous going in there because I thought a lot about what happened last year.
“I got off to a good start, and that calmed me down. It gave me a lot of confidence that let me keep playing the same way. I kept him from doing things that hurt my game and dictated the match.”
Gervais was far from the only opponent Lock chewed up and spit out this fall. Lock finished the season 16-0. He dropped just 25 games this season, including a mere 15 over the final 13 matches.
The focus this season was honing Lock’s game and making it so strong it didn’t matter what opponent was in front of him.
“We didn’t spend the whole year getting ready to play a kid from Jackson,” said Cossitt, who also trains Lock during the off-season. “We spent the whole year trying to get as good as we could to have a (college) coach look at him a year from now.”
Lock’s goal is to play college tennis. While Wyoming isn’t a tennis hotbed, Lock knows that’s possible because his older brother, Brendan, is currently a sophomore on the roster with NCAA Division II Western New Mexico University.
The elder Lock was a four-time No. 1 singles state finalist and three-time state champion for South. Carrying the Lock surname hasn’t always been easy for Andrew, Cossitt said.
“People expected him to fill Brendan’s shoes as soon as he got here, and he never got to be a normal player his freshman year,” the coach said. “He came into high school with a target on his back, and had people rooting against him last year because they didn’t want to see another Lock win a title.
“He took a lot of venom the first two years. The more people got to know him off the court, the more they realized how great of a kid he is. He won over most of the state, and the crowd was a lot different this year. They were in his favor.”
Lock missed school due to an illness Monday and Tuesday. He intends to get right back to work as soon as he’s feeling up to it. He isn’t content to rest on his laurels.
“I have to polish up my strengths so I can make better shot selections out of what people give me,” he said. “I’m still hungry to win. I don’t want just one state championship. Two sounds a lot better to me.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, football, Cheyenne Central: Bartlett, a senior, completed 12 of 16 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown during the Indians’ 42-6 victory at Laramie. He also rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
n Izzy DeLay and Brinkley Lewis, girls swimming and diving, Central: DeLay, a junior, won four events across two meets.
Lewis, a senior, won 1-meter diving at both of those meets.
n Cam Hayes, Renton Jensen, Colby Olson and Garet Schlabs, football, Cheyenne East: Hayes, a junior, completed 22 of 33 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns during the Thunderbirds’ 54-20 win at Rock Springs. He also rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries.
Jensen, also a junior, had 72 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. He also caught three passes for 31 yards and a score.
Schlabs, a senior, hauled in five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Olson, a junior, posted nine tackles (four solo and one for loss).
n Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, East: Liljedahl, a senior libero, posted 69 digs in five matches at the Casper Invitational.
Schlabs, a junior setter, dished out 54 assists to go with 21 digs.
n Hailey Mathis-Breikopf and Ashli Smedley, tennis, Central: Mathis-Breitkopf, a freshman, capped an 18-0 season by winning the No. 2 singles state championship. She lost just six games across four state tournament matches.
Smedley, a junior, placed second in the No. 1 singles bracket. She went 16-3 this season.