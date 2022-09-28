Andrew Lock

Cheyenne South junior Andrew Lock defeated Jackson’s Campbell Gervais, 6-0, 6-1, to win the Wyoming No. 1 singles tennis championship Saturday in Gillette. Gervais beat Lock in three sets in the 2021 No. 1 singles final. Lock’s dominance earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Anyone hoping to see another three-set slugfest for the boys No. 1 singles tennis championship left Gillette sorely disappointed.

Cheyenne South junior Andrew Lock breezed through the opening set, blanking defending state champion Campbell Gervais of Jackson, 6-0. Lock also steamrolled through the second set 6-1 to claim the state title a season after finishing as the state runner-up.

