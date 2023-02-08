CHEYENNE — Eric Westling has grown accustomed to seeing Bradie Schlabs in Cheyenne East’s gym when he arrives at the school each morning.
The junior guard frequently beats most people — including her coach — to school so she can hoist extra shots or polish other parts of her game. That sort of commitment has helped Schlabs earn all-state honors the past two seasons, including during her freshman year, when she was coming off the bench for the Lady Thunderbirds.
“She eats, sleeps and breathes basketball,” Westling said.
It would be easy to chalk Schlabs’ passion up to being the daughter of East athletics director Jerry Schlabs, who coached the Lady T-Birds from 2000-06. It would be easy to credit her dedication to growing up with an older brother, Garet, who also is a standout on the hardwood.
But those explanations would be oversimplifying the source of her desire to be as good as possible.
“Some of it comes from my family, of course, but I’ve had great coaches growing up who have helped instill a love for the game in me,” she said. “I’ve also been motivated to get better by people saying things and trying to drag other people down.
“Those things make me want to play harder. I’d do anything for my teammates, and that’s helped me become a better person and basketball player.”
As good as Schlabs has been over the past two-plus seasons, she’s never had a two-game stretch as good as what she did last weekend.
She averaged 25.5 points, seven rebounds, 5.5 steals and five assists to help East grab pair of victories. One of those steals led to a last-second layup that lifted East to a 55-53 win at Sheridan.
Those efforts earned Schlabs Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
The T-Birds trailed Sheridan for most of Friday night’s contest. Defensive pressure helped them close the gap and pull ahead of the Broncs. East forced a pair of five-second inbound violations prior to Schlabs’ steal and layup. Those previous mistakes contributed to a rushed pass Schlabs was able to pickoff and convert to points.
“Our bigs did a great job of defending the girl throwing the ball in. They’re really active and make it hard for them to get the ball in,” Schlabs said. “They forced a bad pass, I was able to track it down, steal it and finish.
“The heart of our team is our focus on defense. That changes the game. Getting two five-second counts got us the ball back, put pressure on the other team and helped us win.”
Schlabs finished with 21 points at Sheridan. She backed that with a career-best 30 points during a 68-58 win over Natrona County on Saturday in Casper. Schlabs’ points against the Mustangs came by driving to the basket for off-hand finishes, getting layups off steals, making pull-up jump shots and knocking down 3-pointers. The full array of her skills was on display that afternoon.
“She’s got an internal competitiveness that’s rare to see in kids,” Westling said. “We’ve been lucky to have a ton of kids like that come through here, but she really stands out. I’ll look in the gym when I walk by in the morning, and she’s already in there shooting.
“She’s always watching film and asking questions. There is no luck with her game. It’s all earned. She’s put in a ton of work to develop those skills.”
Schlabs ranks second in Class 4A in assists average (4.5 assists per game) and fifth in both scoring (15.6 ppg) and steals (4.1 spg).
Her steals numbers are a credit to her basketball acumen. Schlabs excels at getting her hands into passing lanes and creating deflections either she or a teammate can take the other way for a fastbreak opportunity. She’s also good at anticipating passes and snaring steals of her own. Schlabs does all that while often guarding the other team’s best offensive player, as task she views as an honor.
Schlabs’ defensive prowess has earned her the utmost respect from her teammates.
“She’s able to lock down really good players,” said senior guard Boden Liljedahl, who is a two-time all-stater herself. “She’s so quick and has such a good basketblal IQ that she knows where to put herself and what to do in every situation.
“She knows where the ball’s going and can read eyes really well. I’d pick Bradie over any other defender because she’s so quick with that first step.”
Schlabs has gone from being the first player off East’s bench as a freshman to the starting lineup last winter. Both campaigns ended in state championships.
Now, she’s an upperclassman and one of the T-Birds’ most experienced players. That has meant leading through both actions and words. The latter isn’t something every high-schooler is comfortable with. Schlabs has gotten better at that over the course of this season, Westling said.
“She keeps evolving into whatever our team needs her to be,” he said. “She’s kind of a chameleon on the court because of the way she adapts to what we need.
“(Schlabs) wants to win, and the only thing she’s worried about is what she needs to do to help us get there.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett and Thomas Berta, boys wrestling, Cheyenne Central: Bartlett, a senior 220-pounder, went 3-0 with three pins.
Berta, a junior 195-pounder, was 3-0 with two pins and a major decision.
n Liam Fox and Sammy Sanchez, boys wrestling, Cheyenne East: Fox, a sophomore 145-pounder, was 3-0 with three pins.
Sanchez, a freshman 106-pounder, was 3-0 with two pins.
n Mia Gerig, girls basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 14 points to help the Lady Indians go 1-1 on the week.
n Richard Prescott, boys indoor track and field, Central: The senior won long jump (21 feet, 5½ inches) and triple jump (44-6¼) at the Basin Nation Invitational on Friday in Gillette. He also was second in the 55-meter hurdles (7.89 seconds) and 200 (23.58).
n Sydney Morrell, girls indoor track, Central: The senior won the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 0.36 sec-onds and 1,600-meter run (5:06.61) at the Basin Nation Invitational on Friday in Gillette.
n Baylen Smith, boys wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: The senior 126-pounder went 3-0 with three pins at the Southeast Duals in Yoder.