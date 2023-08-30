CHEYENNE — Bridger Brokaw planned on taking two weeks off from running after the Class 4A state outdoor track and field meet in May.
The Cheyenne Central senior planned to return to running while his family vacationed in Gulf Shores, Alabama, but had a change of heart. Brokaw didn’t feel guilty about taking the extra week off, but was concerned about how the down time might impact his fitness.
He got that answer the first time he ran in late-June.
“I did eight miles easily on my first day back,” Brokaw said. “I thought the time off was going to take a bigger toll on me, but that run felt natural. I went 40 miles that first week, 45 the next week and 50 every week after that.
“Occasionally, I’d back it down to 40 one week. I came into this season feeling as good as I have.”
That showed during Central’s first meet of the season. Despite windy, rainy and muddy conditions, Brokaw finished the 5-kilometer course at the Horizon Invitational in Brighton, Colorado, in a winning time of 15 minutes, 51.78 seconds.
“It was not ideal running conditions,” Brokaw said. “My socks were wet, and I was all wet, but I was excited to get the season started. I got to the starting line and reminded myself this is what I love to do and what I had been training for. Then, I went out and ran my race.”
Brokaw led the way for the Indians’ 1-2-3-5 finish that helped them win the meet as a team.
Brokaw was able to tick several goals off his list that afternoon, including running a time in the low 15:50s.
Central coach Sean Wilde was happy to hear Brokaw had taken so much time away from running to start the summer.
“I wanted him to focus on taking care of himself and figure out what type of runner he wants to be and the work he needs to get in to do that,” Wilde said. “He did that. He also ran a lot with (Central alum and University of Wyoming runner) Tristan Knueppel. He did what he needed to do to get great for this season.”
Wilde described the 2022-23 school year as taxing on his boys team. The Indians had state runner-up finishes in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track, but internal competition sometimes left them fractured, Wilde said.
Central’s boys have learned how to channel their competitive streaks in positive directions, Brokaw said.
“We had a lot of teammate vs. teammate mentality and were all focused on beating each other, instead of working together as a team,” he said. “If your teammate finishes ahead of you, you can’t be mad about it. You have to be happy for him.
“We have to work together as a team if we’re going to be successful. We have to pull each other along.”
The Indians ran as a pack during the first mile Friday. Eventually, Brokaw, Central senior Trevor Schmidt and a Horizon runner started inching away from the field. Schmidt finished in 15:56.51. Central sophomore Race Morrell worked his way into third at 16:00.83.
“We’re on the right path,” Wilde said.
Brokaw placed fifth at last fall’s Class 4A state cross-country meet. Three of the runners who finished ahead of him graduated. Brokaw is capable of state, regional and national success, Wilde said. In the interim, it is important for him to set the standard and foundation for Central.
“I want him to lead by example, and let people know what they have to do if they want to run at his level,” Wilde said. “He’s going to be the guy kids can go to when they have a question. They have to know he’s going to take care of himself and help those who need it.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Jade Brown, Janie Merritt, Bradie Schlabs and Gracin Goff, volleyball, Cheyenne East: Brown, a sophomore, had 25 kills and 12 blocks to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 4-2 at the Cheyenne Invitational.
Merritt, a senior, had 27 kills and 14 digs across those six matches.
Schlabs, a senior, dished out 85 assists and posted 20 kills.
Goff, also a senior, had 62 assists.
n Cheyenne Central tennis: The Lady Indians swept duals with Cheyenne East and Laramie 5-0 to improve to 6-0 on the season. They have not dropped a match this season.
Central’s boys are also 6-0 on the year. They have lost just four matches thus far.
n Cheyenne East boys golf: The Thunderbirds won the Casper Invitational on Tuesday. It’s their third tournament title in as many attempts this fall.
n Izzy DeLay, girls swimming, Central: The senior placed second at the Laramie Pentathlon on Saturday. She had the fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke and the second-fastest times in the 100 backstroke, and the third-best times in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
n Cam Hayes and Eric Resendiz, football, East: Hayes, a senior, completed 16 of 25 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns during the T-Birds’ 49-12 win at Campbell County. He also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Resendiz, a senior lineman, recovered two fumbles during that contest.
n Brookyln Sullivan, volleyball, Central: The senior had 46 kills to help the Lady Indians go 3-3 at the Cheyenne Invite.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters