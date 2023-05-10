Prep Athlete of the Week Cody Hape
Burns senior Cody Hape won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and placed third in high jump at the Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday in Burns. Those efforts earned him Prep Athlete of the Week from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

BURNS — Cody Hape has had his sights set on running the 400-meter dash in less than 50 seconds since he started showing promise in the event as a sophomore.

The Burns senior has done it five times in eight meets this season. That includes a pair of sub-50 times on his way to wins at the invitation-only Best in the West Classic and the Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference Championships last week.


