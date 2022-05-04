CHEYENNE – The three triple jumpers who finished ahead of Jackson Kirkbride at last year’s Class 3A state meet all graduated.
So did the next four athletes who stood below him on the podium that day at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Kirkbride has the top triple jump mark in 3A this spring, according to Athletic.net. The Burns senior knows he’s the favorite to claim the state title later this month. However, Kirkbride is leaving nothing to chance.
“I have my eyes on a state title, for sure, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to go win it,” he said. “But I know I still have all kinds of things to work on if I want to do that.”
Kirkbride continues to shine, even though he remains a work in progress. He won the title at Torrington’s T-Town Qualifier with a leap of 40 feet, 5 inches, and placed second at the invitation-only Best in the West Classic in Scottsbluff, Nebraska (41-4¼) to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Kirkbride’s emphasis this spring has been shortening the first of the three phases in order to lengthen the last two.
“My first phase has always been huge, even when I started triple jumping,” Kirkbride said. “We’re working on dialing back on the first phase to enable me to go farther on the other two. By dialing back and not reaching so far for the first one, I’ll have more spring for my second and third ones.”
Kirkbride struggled to get used to the new rhythm designed to give him a stronger push during the final two phases. The move was designed to increase the distances he posts, but he felt like he wasn’t going as far as he was before. That concern was put to rest early.
Kirkbride had a leap of 42 feet, 6 inches in this season’s first meet, which was a personal best by a half-inch. Kirkbride has worked to become more comfortable with his new progression ever since.
“It takes time and reps, which are hard to get in triple jump because the event takes a toll on the body,” said Burns girls coach Brooks Hoffman, who also coaches all of the Broncs’ long and triple jumpers. “It’s constant work. That habit of going big on the first jump is pretty strong in him.
“But he’s very coachable, wants to improve and has goals. He’s willing to do any exercise or drill to get those phases where they need to be.”
Kirkbride feels like he’s making progress, even though he’s not setting personal bests each week. He knows further marked improvement will happen when all of his phases come together in the right competition conditions.
In the meantime, Kirkbride is happy to be consistent and rack up wins.
“I haven’t jumped my best, and I’m still placing really well,” he said. “I was pretty excited to get second at Best in the West, because that’s a big meet, and I was fourth there last year.
“I scratched my first jump, had two pretty good jumps and then scratched what felt like a big jump at the end. Being able to do well at a big meet like Best in the West with two scratches is a big deal to me.”
Kirkbride hesitates to say how far he felt his final jump in Scottsbluff went. Hoffman has taught him scratched jumps can quickly morph into fish tales.
“The ones you scratch are always bigger in your head than they actually are, and they tend to grow the more you tell the story,” Kirkbride said.
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Aleah Brooks, softball, Cheyenne East: The freshman went 6 for 9 with two home runs and five RBI to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-2 on the week.
n Barrett Georges, girls golf, Cheyenne Central: The junior posted an 8-over-par 80 to win the Laramie Invitational.
n Katie Hinz and Lauren Lucas, softball, Central: Hinz, a sophomore, struck out 12 hitters in a six-inning complete game victory over Cheyenne East.
Lucas, a senior, was 4 for 5 with five RBI in that contest.
n Tayler Miller, girls soccer, East: The senior scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 2-1 on the week.
n Reed Thompson, boys track and field, Pine Bluffs: The senior cleared 5 feet, 6 inches to win high jump at the T-Town Qualifier. He also placed second in long jump at that meet (20-1).