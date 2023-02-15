CHEYENNE — Burns girls basketball coach Barry Ward isn’t all that fond of blocked shots.
“If you watch boys who try to block shots, they don’t really rebound because they’re always in the air instead of boxing out,” Ward said. “(Daljit Kaur) is an exception to that rule.
“A lot of her blocks come with her on the ground, and then she still gets rebounds.”
Kaur set Burns’ single-game record for blocked shots when she swatted away eight attempts during a win over Big Horn last month. She matched that mark during the Broncs’ win over Lusk on Friday night. Kaur’s latest eight-block game moved her past Noelle Jones for No. 1 on Burns’ career list with 67 blocks.
Kaur averaged 16.3 points, nine rebounds and five blocks last week to help the Broncs go 2-1. Those efforts also earned Kaur Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“Having this record means a lot because I’m not 6-foot-1,” said Kaur, who checks in a 5-9. “Noelle Jones was pretty tall, and she also holds our school shot put and discus records. That goes to show what you can accomplish regardless of your size.
“To me, getting that record shows I was able to play my position well.”
Kaur wasn’t always a shot-blocker. She tried to be, but frequently found herself in foul trouble — as she did during Saturday night’s loss at Pine Bluffs. Getting to the point where she could set Burns’ career record required Kaur to alter her approach.
“When you’re in front of the person, you have to stay straight up because the ref is looking for the slap on the arm and the contact,” Kaur said. “When you’re behind them, you can sometimes grab the ball, and the ref can get a better look at it and see if it’s clean.
“... I’ve got long arms and hands, and I’ve been able to figure out how girls are shooting and get into the right positions at the right times.”
Kaur now has 69 career blocks and 31 for the season. She needs three more blocks to set Burns’ single-season record.
Kaur’s 11.8 points per game rank fifth in Class 2A this winter, while her 1.6 blocks per game sit third in the state. Her 6.4 rebounds per game are tied for eighth in the 2A East Region.
Kaur’s scoring average is up 2.6 points per outing over last season. That’s been important for Burns, which graduated last season’s leading scorer, Rylee Jo Ward. The Broncs knew teams were going to pay additional attention to Kaur, who was their second-leading scorer last season.
Burns has spread that scoring across several players, but Kaur has responded by playing the best basketball of her career.
“A lot of teams have a hard time defending her in the post because she can really shoot the ball from 15 feet and in,” coach Ward said. “Most post defenders play five or six feet from the basket, but she can step out and shoot 15-footers. That little extra space changes the way teams guard her.
“That’s also a huge asset for our other kids because it gives them more space to operate.”
Kaur is averaging a career-best 1.7 assists this season, which she attributes to her teammates working to get open whenever she draws a double team or gets blitzed by a defense.
Kaur’s ability to thrive despite added attention from opponents is a credit to her basketball IQ, Ward said. It’s an intelligence that’s been honed from playing the game, asking the right questions of her coaches and having an insatiable thirst for the game that leads her to spend free time watching as much basketball as she can.
“You can sit down and really talk basketball with her,” Ward said. “She knows the game, and she knows everything that’s going on in the NBA. If something big happens in the NBA, I go to her to get the info.
“She’s a real student and fan of the game.”
Kaur can’t say what made her fall in love with basketball, but she remembers how she couldn’t wait to start third grade because that’s when she could start playing in the eastern Laramie County youth league. She later suited up for the team of fifth- and sixth-graders Ward coached in the WyoBraska league against many of the eastern Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle teams the Broncs play now.
“It was just the sport I gravitated to,” said Kaur, whose family relocated to Burns from the Bronx, New York, when she was 3. “I’ve been watching NBA and any kind of basketball I can for as long as I can remember. I’ll even pull up videos on YouTube.
“I like sports and being active in a bunch of different things, but I haven’t found anything I love as much as I love basketball. It kind of came easily to me, but I knew there was always more I could learn and grow with. Basketball provides an endless path of growth.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie, girls basketball, Cheyenne Central: The senior averaged 18.5 points to help the Lady Indians go 1-1 on the week.
n James Brown III and Joe Sawyer, boys basketball, Central: Brown, a junior, averaged 19.5 points per game to help the Indians go 1-1 on the week.
Sawyer, also a junior, also averaged 19.5 points.
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior guard, averaged 14.5 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help the Hornets go 4-0 on the week.
Lerwick, a senior forward, averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
n Drew Jackson and Kysar Jolley, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: Jackson, a junior guard, averaged 21 points and 6.5 rebounds to help the No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds go 2-0 on the week.
Jolley, a senior forward, averaged 12.5 rebounds and 12 points.
n Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, East: Liljedahl, a senior guard, averaged 18 points per game to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week.
Schlabs, a junior guard, averaged 20.5 points in those contests.