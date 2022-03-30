CHEYENNE – Burns girls track and field coach Brooks Hoffman has always appreciated Rylee Jo Ward’s determination and fearlessness.
The senior is often willing to jump feet first into tasks others shy away from.
“(Ward has) always been good at picking up those challenges and wanting to succeed at the harder events,” Hoffman said. “It fits into her way of thinking and her view of athletics in general.
“It’s fun to see her want to do those harder events and take on that challenge.”
Competing – and shining – in two of track’s most difficult events is evidence of that. Ward is a pole vaulter, hurdler and part of the Lady Broncs’ 4x400-meter relay team.
Mastering the steps of pole vault that help athletes clear a bar 10 feet off the ground isn’t easy. There’s an argument to be made that the 300-meter hurdles is one of the most grueling races in track. After all, it requires athletes to run 300-meters in a dead sprint while also clearing barriers.
“It’s the hardest race I’ve ever done, but you have to give it your all,” Ward said. “You know you’re going to die eventually, but you have to push yourself through that pain and finish.”
She does it with the help of her teammates, who know Ward has a propensity for not breathing properly during the 300 hurdles. As a result, they position themselves around the track and repeatedly shout, “Breath!” as she passes them.
Ward’s results from the season-opening John Ganser Invitational show that the strategy must work.
She opened the season by winning the 110-meter hurdles (16.98 seconds) and pole vault (9 feet), and taking second in the 300 hurdles (51.96) at the Sidney, Nebraska, meet. Those efforts earned Ward Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Ward was excited to start this season because she wanted to show that she has returned to form after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee late in her sophomore basketball season. She ditched the brace she wore on that leg prior to volleyball season, and she made it through the entire basketball season without it. Ward was eager to show that she has regained the strength she lost after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in that joint late in her sophomore basketball season.
“This weekend was a lot different than the beginning of last year because I’m a lot stronger and in better shape,” she said. “I kind of eased myself into it because I still couldn’t lift heavy because my knees were hurting. Getting up the speed to get up in the air in pole vault was a lot more difficult last year.
“Now, I’m faster and stronger, and I can get up in the air a lot quicker. I wanted to get out there and do well right off the bat.”
Hoffman saw that Ward wasn’t quite herself last spring. It was clear her mobility was limited, and she wasn’t as explosive as she was previously. That wasn’t the case in Sidney.
“She has that quick turnover and pop in her step again,” Hoffman said. “She was explosive again, and looked really smooth to start the season, which was exciting.”
Ward reached the finals of the Class 3A state track meet in all three of her individual events during her freshman campaign. Despite her physical limitations and feeling physically broken down, Ward managed to reach the podium in pole vault and the 100 hurdles.
She would like three or four more trips to the podium this May, but she also has her sights set on Burns’ pole vault record. The current mark stands at 10 feet, 6 inches. Ward has cleared that height during practice, but hasn’t been able to get higher than 10 feet during meets.
“It’s something I’ve talked about for probably a year-and-a-half,” she said. “It’s not going to come right away, but I can get it if I stay patient. I know I can do it, since I’ve done it in practice.”
Hoffman agrees that resetting Burns’ pole vault mark isn’t out of the question. Breaking the record is every bit as much mental as it is physical, the coach added.
“She does a good job of getting down the approach, getting the techniques of swinging through and getting her legs up and through,” Hoffman said. “The more reps she gets this spring, the closer she is going to come. It’s going to be more about her progression clicking.
“She might have a mental hurdle at 10 feet, but she can get over that. From what I’ve seen in field events, kids hit barriers and, once they finally get over them, everything clicks. They’re able to start a whole mark higher in future meets because they’re suddenly so smooth at those lower heights because they’ve done it before, and they know they can do it again.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Brogan Allen and Maddie Birt, girls softball, Cheyenne Central: Allen, a senior, was 7-for-12 at the plate with a triple, a home run and four RBI to help the Lady Indians go 1-3 on the week.
Birt, a freshman, made her varsity debut during the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader with Campbell County. She went 3-of-4 with two RBI to help the Indians win.
n Aleah Brooks and Jaylyn Christensen, softball, Cheyenne East: Brooks, a freshman, went 10-for-15 with four doubles and nine RBI as the Lady Thunderbirds went 1-3 on the week.
Christensen, a junior, was 6-of-10 at the plate with a double, a triple and six RBI. She also posted 12 strikeouts against just two walks during 12 innings in the pitcher’s circle.
n Jackson Cook, boys soccer, Central: The senior goalkeeper recorded 12 saves and two shutouts on the week to help the Indians go 2-0. That included nine stops during a win at Thunder Basin.
n Marik Cummings, boys track, East: The junior won the 200-meter dash (22.62 seconds) and placed second in the 100 (11.19) at Friday’s Max Marr Invitational in Berthoud, Colorado.
n Emma Gonzalez, girls track, Burns: The senior won both the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 35.8 seconds) and 1,600 (5:30.85) at the John Ganser Invitational in Sidney, Nebraska.
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The sophomore won the 100-meter dash (12.87 seconds) and long jump (18 feet, 9.5 inches) at the Max Marr Invitational in Berthoud, Colorado.
n Carson Rabou, boys track, Pine Bluffs: The senior won the 110-meter hurdles (16.82 seconds) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (43.47) at the Morrill (Nebraska) Early Bird Invitational.