Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Merrill competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Class 4A East Conference swim meet at Cheyenne East High School on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Ethan Merrill started swimming because his parents thought it was an important skill to know.

He took to the sport quickly and joined a club team. The sport held his attention more than others Merrill had tried, but it was still something he did more than something he was truly passionate about.


