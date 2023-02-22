CHEYENNE — Ethan Merrill started swimming because his parents thought it was an important skill to know.
He took to the sport quickly and joined a club team. The sport held his attention more than others Merrill had tried, but it was still something he did more than something he was truly passionate about.
That changed when he swam at Western Zones in Clovis, California, as a 14-year-old.
“I didn’t really know what the times on the board meant, but I knew I was happy when they were faster than the time before,” Merrill said. “Going to Zones is when I got an idea of what it all meant. I saw what kids could do.
“After that, I started looking at what people were doing on the world stage and how unbelievably fast they were. I was barely the tip of the iceberg. That motivated me to get better.”
Eventually, swimming became an obsession for Merrill. He used that passion to become one of the most decorated high school swimmers Wyoming has ever seen.
On Saturday, Merrill won his third consecutive Class 4A state championship in the 200-yard individual medley and his third consecutive title in the 100 breaststroke. The state’s coaches voted him the athlete of the state meet. He shared swimmer of the year honors with Rock Springs senior John Spicer.
Merrill also was part of Central’s state championship-winning 200 medley relay team. Merrill’s efforts helped the Indians place second in the team standings. They also earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I was happy to get just one of the awards at the end of the meet because it meant my hard work and accomplishments had been recognized,” Merrill said. “Getting two was really a cherry on top (of the season), especially with John Spicer also getting one of the awards. He’s a person who deserves an award like that.”
Merrill committed himself to training like never before. He went from a swimmer who regularly sat out chunks of daily yardage to being an athlete who attacked every year in an effort to squeeze as much out of his talent as possible.
His 200 IM time of 1 minute, 57.77 seconds was slightly faster than his winning time as a junior. His time in the 100 breast was nearly half a second slower than what he swam the season prior. Merrill was disappointed he didn’t go faster, but knows he was hampered by a cold.
“You could hear it in my voice,” he said. “It was really rough and scratchy, and I was coughing a lot. My hard work paid off, but not as much as it could have.”
While Merrill closed his career with six state championships, he showed state championship potential as a freshman when he placed second in the 200 IM at state. He also was eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Merrill is already confident all the hardware he picked up won’t be the biggest memory of his prep swimming career.
“I think I’ll most remember the people I got to meet,” he said. “If I hadn’t swam in high school and been at the top of the state, I wouldn’t have met the people I did like John Spicer, (Cheyenne South’s) Caleb Brewer, (Laramie’s) Mace Spiker-Miller and (Lander’s) Jonny Kulow.”
Merrill isn’t sure if he’ll swim in college. He has earned a trustees scholarship to the University of Wyoming. An athletic scholarship will be hard-pressed to match that award financially.
Merrill isn’t done swimming, though.
“I’m going to (Four Corners) Sectionals in Austin, Texas, in about a month,” he said. “After that, I’ll probably keep swimming over the summer to prepare for a big meet.
“… If I can’t get a scholarship that comes close to covering what the trustees does, I’ll go to UW and swim at the club in Laramie.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie, Izzy Kelly and Karson Tempel, girls basketball, Cheyenne Central: Baillie, a senior, averaged 13 points per game to help the Lady Indians beat Laramie and Cheyenne South.
Kelly and Tempel, both sophomores, averaged 16.5 points in those games. Tempel also averaged 11 rebounds in the two games.
n Keagan Bartlett, boys wrestling, Central: The senior went 4-0 with three pins and a major decision to win the Class 4A East Regional title at 220 pounds.
n Caleb Brewer and Mark Constantino, boys swimming, Cheyenne South: Brewer, a junior, won the 100-yard butterfly (52.15 seconds) at the Class 4A boys state swimming and diving meet. He also took second in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 0.11 seconds).
Constantino, also a junior, won the 200 freestyle (1:46.83) and placed third in the 100 free (48.32).
n Angel Chavez and Cody Hape, boys basketball, Burns: Chavez, a senior, scored 20 points during the Broncs’ 59-57 win over Lingle-Fort Laramie.
Hape, also a senior, netted 17 points during that victory.
n Elysiana Fonseca, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: The senior forward averaged 17.5 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds beat Cheyenne South and Laramie. She scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds during the win at Laramie.
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior guard, averaged 23.7 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Hornets go 3-0 on the week.
Lerwick, a senior forward, averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in those games.
n Liam Fox and Sammy Sanchez, boys wrestling, East: Fox, a sophomore, went 4-0 with three pins and a technical fall to win the 145-pound crown at the Class 4A East Regional.
Sanchez, a freshman, went 3-0 with two pins to win the 106-pound championship.
n Elizabeth Grube, girls wrestling, East: The senior went 3-0 with three pins to win the 135-pound title at the South Girls Festival.
n Cam Hayes, Drew Jackson and Garet Schlabs, boys basketball, East: Hayes, a junior, averaged 15.5 points to help the Thunderbirds beat Cheyenne South and Laramie.
Jackson, also a junior, averaged 16.5 points in those wins.
Schlabs, a senior, averaged 16 points in those games.
n Meadow King, girls wrestling, Central: The junior went 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall to win the 145-pound title at the South Girls Festival.
n Sydney Morrell, girls indoor track, Cheyenne Central: The senior won the 1,600-meter run at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, with a time of 4 minutes, 58.28 seconds.
n Ynes Ronnau, Sydni Sawyer, Emma Smith and Mikaila Trujillo, girls indoor track, Cheyenne East: The 4x800-meter relay squad won the Simplot Games title in 10 minutes, 4.35 seconds.
n Joe Sawyer, boys basketball, Central: The junior averaged 20 points to help the Indians beat Laramie and Cheyenne South.
n Hannah Soden, girls wrestling, Cheyenne South: The senior went 4-0 with four pins to win the 125-pound title at the South Girls Festival.
n Bailey Williams, girls basketball, South: The senior averaged 16 points per game during a pair of losses for the Lady Bison.