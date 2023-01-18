CHEYENNE — Ethan Merrill sinks into his family’s couch as soon as he gets home from swimming practice this season.
“I feel like I could just go to bed and sleep for 10 hours,” he said.
Merrill built a reputation among his teammates and coaches for being one of Cheyenne Central’s hardest-working swimmers, but he was nagged by the thought he wasn’t doing enough. The senior no longer has those concerns.
“From my freshman year to last year, I was doing OK, and my efforts in practice were probably subpar at best,” said Merrill, who admits to being his own worst critic. “I was probably sitting out 1,000 yards per night my freshman and sophomore years. That’s awful. I didn’t think I could do that yardage, but I probably could have.
“Last year, I didn’t sit out as much, but my effort wasn’t as high as it should have been. That showed at the state meet, when I vastly underperformed.”
Not only is Merrill doing all of the yardage third-year coach Josh Bott lays out each practice, he’s pushing himself harder than he ever has.
The results speak for themselves.
Merrill won all six individual events he swam last week. The 50-yard freestyle time of 22.73 seconds he posted in a triangular with Campbell County and Thunder Basin is the fastest he has swum during a season.
Those efforts earned Merrill Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I feel good about last week, and not just because of how I did in the meets, but because of how I felt about how I practiced,” he said. “That was probably one of my best weeks of practice so far this season.”
To hear Merrill describe himself as underperforming at last season’s Class 4A state meet is staggering considering he repeated as state champion in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. He also was faster in both events than the year before.
In Merrill’s mind, success at the state meet wasn’t measured merely by his position on the podium, but by the times he posted. He had his sights set on Central’s 200 IM record, and came up three seconds short of it.
He was angry about coming up short of his goals and started formulating a plan to beat those marks during the final season of his high school career. Merrill didn’t have long to stew because he got right back in the pool with his club team two days later. The variety of events that club meets offered also helped Merrill get his mind off his state meet performance.
“Getting a mental break from the IM and breast was really what I needed,” Merrill said. “You get more than two individual races in club meets, so I started focusing a lot more on all of the other strokes and pushing myself to get better in them.”
Bott describes Merrill’s knowledge of his times and splits as “encyclopedic.” Merrill also knows his teammates’ times. When Merrill said he’s ahead of the benchmarks he set in previous seasons, he means it.
“I know he wanted to be faster last year, but his mindset is in the right place,” Bott said. “He has some times in mind he wants to hit at state, and we’ve talked a lot about his training. He’s always worked hard, but he’s working that much harder now.
“The work he’s putting in during the week in practice will help him get those times he’s shooting for.”
Bott describes the week Merrill had as the kind of carrot swimmers need in front of them as the season enters its toughest portion of the calendar. Merrill also said what he did at those three meets are a good reminder that he’s on the right track.
“I was a tenth (of a second) off how fast I was in the IM at last year’s conference meet,” said Merrill, who was the state runner-up in the 200 IM his freshman year. “That’s my in-season best. My 100 breast was three-tenths of a second off my in-season best.
“I see those times and think, ‘I’m at a good spot, but there’s still room to improve. That’s the stuff that keeps me practicing hard. I’m doing well, but I know I can do even better.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, Jack Ring and Wyatt Weiss, boys wrestling, Cheyenne Central: Bartlett, a senior, went 7-0 with seven pins while competing in the 220- and 285-pound weight classes at the Border War dual tournament in Casper.
Ring, also a senior, went 5-0 with four technical falls and a pin while splitting his bouts between 182 and 195 pounds.
Weiss, a junior, was 5-0 with four pins at 120 pounds.
n Caleb Brewer, boys swimming, Cheyenne South: The junior won four individual events and was second in another across three meets last week.
n James Brown III and Joe Sawyer, boys basketball, Central: Brown, a junior, averaged 15 points to help the Indians grab wins over Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and at Cherokee Trail in Aurora, Colorado.
Sawyer, also a junior, averaged 15 points in those games. He also hit the game-winning shot in Central’s 56-55 win over Scottsbluff.
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior guard, averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 assists to help the Hornets to a pair of wins.
Lerwick, a senior forward, averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds in those contests.
n Drew Jackson and Nathan Mirich, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: Both juniors scored 17 points during the Thunderbirds’ 52-48 win at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
n Izzy Kelly and Morgan Kirkbride, girls basketball, Central: Kelly, a sophomore, scored 18 points during the Lady Indians’ 61-58 loss to Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Kirkbride, a senior, netted 19 points in that game.
n Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, East: Liljedahl, a senior, scored 15 points during the Lady Thunderbirds’ 69-55 loss at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Schlabs, a junior, scored 13 points in that game.
n Hannah Soden, girls wrestling, South: The senior went 3-0 with two pins to win the 125-pound bracket at the Thoman-Jackman tournament in Green River.