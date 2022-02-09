CHEYENNE – Tagg Lain has watched James Brown III get incrementally better as the boys basketball season has progressed.
The Cheyenne Central coach has seen the sophomore become more confident in himself and his role within what the Indians are doing on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. Lain has watched Brown stop passing up shots, take what defenses were giving him and start creating scoring opportunities for himself.
That was on full display last week.
Brown averaged 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game. That included a 19-point, 10-rebound performance in the fifth-ranked Indians’ win over No. 3 Sheridan on Friday. He followed that with 25 points during an overtime loss to second-ranked Kelly Walsh on Saturday.
Those efforts earned Brown Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“He makes smart, aggressive plays rebounding-wise, which creates a lot of opportunities for him,” Lain said. “Teams were leaving him open around the 3-point line all weekend, and he made them pay by going 5 for 7 from 3.
“His efficiency was unbelievable all weekend. I think the three boards he got against KW were all putbacks, so he was really capitalizing on his opportunities.”
Brown finished the weekend 17 for 25 from the floor. He also went 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.
“He creates a lot of great opportunities, and we need to do a better job of helping him create some opportunities,” Lain added. “When you’re that efficient, you need to be shooting a bunch.”
Brown has been one of Central’s most efficient players all season. He entered the weekend shooting 58% (56 of 97) from the floor, which was second-best on the Indians’ roster among players with at least 40 attempts.
Senior guard Nathanial Talich – the leading scorer in Class 4A at 26.1 points per game – entered last weekend shooting 69% from the floor (111 for 162).
Teams have rightly tried to limit Talich’s effectiveness. He’s seen a variety of double teams and exotic defenses, and Brown’s emergence will help keep defenses honest.
“When they double Nate, it leaves me open, and I have the green light (to shoot),” Brown said. “A lot of schools have posted on social media that they’re only scared of him. I’m trying to give other teams something else to worry about.”
Brown is averaging 12.1 points per game. He earned the freedom earlier this year to shoot whenever he’s open. Brown is a perfectionist, and getting him to pull the trigger hasn’t always been easy, Lain said.
“He has been working at getting better about not getting so down on himself,” the coach said. “You love the attitude of a guy who always wants to play his best because that turns into a great work ethic, but, sometimes, it keeps him from being as aggressive as he needs to be.
“This weekend, from start to finish, he was relentless. His game is just rounding into shape.”
Brown said 3-point shooting is where his game has grown the most. He is now able to punish teams for daring him to shoot from outside.
“I had to have the confidence to shoot 3s,” Brown said. “When I was hesitating to shoot them, that’s when I missed them or made dumb decisions with the ball. I’ve been working on my outside shot, so I started letting them fly when they were leaving me open this weekend.”
The 6-foot-4 Brown is long and lean. He out-jumps most players on the court, which gives him the potential to be a strong rebounder. That’s the area of the game Brown is focused on improving next.
“My coaches have really taught me how to box out and how to get guys off the lane,” he said. “Now that I know that, I’m able to go straight to the rim, jump as high as I can and go for the rebound.
“Once I started doing that, I started getting lots of boards.”
During the second half of Friday’s win over Sheridan, Brown flew into the paint and snagged a rebound from a crowd of players. It was a crucial possession in a nip-and-tuck game, but Brown gave the ball right back when he was called for a travel after landing. The sequence encapsulates his potential and room for growth, Lain said.
“Sometimes, he goes so far up that he needs to take a step to gather himself when he comes back down,” Lain said. “The referees are always going to call that a travel. He needs to learn how to use his dribble and make sure he doesn’t travel when he grabs a great board like that.
“Those are things he’ll learn as he goes. He’s going to be a special player for sure.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Tyler Dorrell and Liam Fox, wrestling, Cheyenne East: Dorrell, a senior 138-pounder, was 3-0 with a pin during the Thunderbirds’ duals with Kelly Walsh, Sheridan, Campbell County and Thunder Basin.
Fox, a freshman 132-pounder, went 4-0 with a pin to help East go 2-2 in those duals.
n Elliot Anderson, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: The senior 160-pounder went 3-0 with three pins at the Southeast Duals on Saturday in Yoder.
n Jordan Jones, Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: Jones, a senior, averaged 18 points to help the top-ranked Lady Thunderbirds to wins over Kelly Walsh and Sheridan.
Liljedahl, a junior, averaged 12.5 points in those wins.
Schlabs, a sophomore, averaged 16.5 points.
n Marcus Manzanares, boys basketball, Cheyenne South: The senior guard averaged 16.5 points to help the Bison go 1-1 on the week.
n Ethan Merrill and Matt Pietsch, boys swimming, Central: Merrill, a junior, won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 5.71 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.28) to help the Indians win the Class 4A East Conference meet.
Pietsch, a senior, on the 200 freestyle (1:50.09) and 100 backstroke (55.83 seconds).
n Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 16 points to help the Indians go 1-1 on the week.