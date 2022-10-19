CHEYENNE – Mike Apodaca has been a head football coach for two decades.
That’s why it’s significant when he says he has never had a quarterback like Keagan Bartlett.
“I have never liked running my quarterbacks, because it increases the risk of injury,” the Cheyenne Central coach said. “I’ve never had a quarterback that could handle the punishment, but he’s 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, and is a physical presence out there.
“It’s kind of fun, because it really opens up your playbook a lot.”
While his numbers on the ground remain strong, Bartlett has evolved into more than a running quarterback. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns and an interception during the Indians’ 56-17 dismantling of Campbell County. Bartlett also rushed for 160 yards and two more scores on 21 carries.
Those efforts earned Bartlett Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
One game remains in the Class 4A regular season, and Bartlett has already thrown for 1,164 yards to help Central post a 5-3 record. That’s more yards that he passed for during 10 games last fall. His 68.3% completion percentage is more than 23 percentage points better than last season. It ranks second in 4A by two-tenths of a percentage point.
Bartlett transferred to Central from Cheyenne East between his sophomore and junior years. He spent the summer prior to his junior campaign playing baseball with Cheyenne American Legion Post 6, which kept him from devoting as much time to football as he would have liked. Bartlett opted to focus on football this past summer, a choice that helped him get a better feel for Central’s passing game.
“I expected that after being able to play more 7-on-7,” Bartlett said. “You keep throwing and figure out what you’re good at and not so good at. I figured out where I could be successful.
“… Completion percentage is comfort, but some of that is throwing screens and knowing where you’re going with the ball and not having to think when you’re out there.”
That was a collaborative process, Apodaca said.
“We’ve gotten to know his skillset, figure out how he ticks and what he does well,” the coach said. “We also had to figure out what things he might not have been as comfortable with that I may have been stubborn about.
“That’s why we’re starting to see his full game come out. … Everyone knew he was a big, strong kid who could run the ball, but his ability and improvement in the passing game have been astronomical.”
Last season, Bartlett ranked second in 4A at 127.7 rushing yards per game. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns, which was tied for second-most in the state.
Bartlett continues to be a factor in the running game. His 725 yards are 400 more than Central’s second-leading rusher. Bartlett’s 90.6 yards per game rank fourth in the state, while his 13 rushing touchdowns are second-most.
“This time last year, we had to ride him,” Apodaca said of Central’s ground game. “We’ve been able to take a lot of weight off his shoulders, which has helped him be fresher at this point in the season than he was last year.”
Having to take on less of the rushing responsibilities has allowed Bartlett to return to the defensive side of the football, where he has posted 20.5 tackles.
“The Campbell County game is the only one this year where I feel like I carried the ball a ton,” Bartlett said. “Other than that, I feel like I haven’t had to do as much in that area. That’s made it a lot easier to go both ways.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Taylor Beeken and Dalton Schaefer, football, Pine Bluffs: Beeken, a senior, rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries during the Hornets’ 53-6 win at Lingle-Fort Laramie. Beeken also had 7.5 tackles (four solo).
Schaefer, also a senior, rushed for 145 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
n Bridger Brokaw, boys cross-country, Central: The junior won the Class 4A East Conference meet with a time of 17 minutes, 31.6 seconds.
n Elysiana Fonseca, Gracin Goff, Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, Cheyenne East: Fonseca, a senior, posted 24 kills to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week.
Goff, a junior, dished out 36 assists to go with 10 digs.
Liljedahl, a senior libero, had 44 digs.
Schlabs, a junior, posted 38 assists and 19 digs.
n Drew Jackson and Garet Schlabs, football, East: Jackson, a junior, rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on eight carries during East’s 61-7 victory at Cheyenne South.
Schlabs, a senior, caught three passes for 30 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown.
n Sydney Morrell, girls cross-country, Central: The senior won the Class 4A East Conference title with a time of 20:23.3.
n Richard Prescott, football, Central: The senior had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown during the Indians’ 56-17 win at Campbell County. He also caught four passes for 90 yards and a score.