CHEYENNE – Keagan Bartlett is a two-time state runner-up, which means he’s all too familiar with the disappointment of going into a wrestling off-season after coming up just short of a championship.
“Second place is probably the worst place to finish,” the Cheyenne Central senior said. “It’s definitely the worst feeling, and I never want to feel that again.”
Bartlett thinks being more aggressive will help reverse his fortunes. Thus far, the strategy has him undefeated. That includes a 6-0 mark at the 77-team Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament. Bartlett posted five pins to win the 215-pound championship at that event in Greeley, Colorado.
Those efforts also earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I have a different focus than last year,” Bartlett said. “I’m trying to get three takedowns and a pin every match. I want to have more motion on my feet. Last year, the state championship match was tied up, and the Natrona kid was taking shots, and I was left defending and ended up losing.
“When it gets to the point where the matches matter most, I want to be the guy pressuring and taking the shots.”
Heading into last Christmas Break, Bartlett was 13-1 and coming off a runner-up finish in Greeley. He finished the campaign 43-6 and as the Class 4A runner-up at 195 pounds.
Bartlett led that bout 4-3 heading into the third period. Natrona County’s Brendyn Nelson, a senior, was the aggressor in the final frame, taking shot after shot and resetting after Bartlett held off each attempt.
However, Nelson broke through for two points and a 5-4 lead on a single-leg trip with 50 seconds remaining. Bartlett forged a 5-5 tie with an escape with 27 seconds to go.
Bartlett caught Nelson in position for a throw in the waning seconds. However, Nelson’s head slipped out of Bartlett’s arms, and Bartlett ended up on his back, allowing Nelson to post the pin with a mere four seconds remaining in the match.
Central coach Kyle Brightman describes Bartlett’s previous style as letting his opponents hang around before securing a takedown to pull ahead at the end.
“The danger with doing that is if you’re losing by one and can’t get the takedown,” Brightman said. “We’ve stressed going early and often on shots so he’s up big in matches. What we’ve seen happen – when he’s pressing and dictating the pace early – is he’s getting a lot of pins.
“Before, he’d let kids hang with him and extend the match. Now, he’s building a lead by getting takedowns in the first couple periods and making kids start to break.”
Bartlett credits senior Jack Ring and junior Davin Mattimoe with helping him sharpen his style in practice. Ring was the 170-pound champ last winter, while Mattimoe picked up the crown at 220.
“When you wrestle Jack Ring, he’s a hard guy to take down or tie up with,” Bartlett said. “(Mattimoe) is kind of short and stocky and hard to move. A lot of the 220-pounders are guys like him, so I’m learning what works and what doesn’t in this weight class.
“You’re not just going to overpower a 220-pounder. Knowing what to do and when to do it is important.”
Brightman understands Bartlett’s style as well as just about anyone because he often waited to go on the offensive during his Central career. His state runner-up finish as a senior in 2007 marked the third time he reached the podium. Brightman dropped the state final 2-1.
“I lost a heartbreaker in the state final, so I always harp on being aggressive and not waiting to make your move,” Brightman said. “Tightening up allows guys who aren’t as talented to stay in the match. You want to get takedowns early and extend the lead so you’re not allowing guys to stay with you.”
Bartlett is far from satisfied with his 15-0 start. He is constantly looking for areas where he needs to improve.
“In addition to getting my pace up on my feet, I need to be better getting off bottom,” Bartlett said. “I’m getting knocked off my base a lot right now. That’s why going to Greeley and seeing that level of competition is important.
“I know certain things will work against lower-level guys, but you have to figure out what’s going to work against better competition and state championship-level guys.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n James Brown III and Joe Sawyer, boys basketball, Central: Brown, a junior, averaged 18.7 points to help the Indians go 3-0 at the Greeley Roundball Invitational.
Sawyer, also a junior, averaged 16.3 points in those games.
n Drew Jackson, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: The junior averaged 16.7 points to help the Thunderbirds go 2-1 at the Power2Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
n Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, East: Liljedahl, a senior guard, averaged 17.3 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 at the Power2Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
Schlabs, a junior guard, averaged 19 points in those games.
n Ethan Merrill, boys swimming, Central: The senior won three events and was second in another during two meets in Casper.
n Jack Ring, wrestling, Central: The senior went 6-1 and placed third in the 175-pound bracket at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament.