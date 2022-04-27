CHEYENNE – Madisyn Baillie is quite literally competing with herself.
The Cheyenne Central junior set the school record in high jump last spring, and has been trying to reset that mark ever since. She got it during Friday’s Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Twilight, clearing 5 feet, 5 inches to win the meet and then made her second attempt at 5-5½ to rewrite the record book.
“I’ve tried going up to 5-6 a couple times, but I haven’t been able to get it,” said Baillie, who stands 5-foot-6 herself. “My calf has been a problem lately, and I keep clipping the bar with my calf because I’m not kicking my feet early enough.
“I decided to try 5-5½ and got it. That felt amazing. I want to keep improving that height as I go.”
Baillie’s success in Scottsbluff wasn’t limited to a single event. She also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.18 seconds) and 300 hurdles (48.22) to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Central high jump coach Fred Pillivant said getting Baillie even higher is nearly equal parts mental and physical. She started the year slowly as she transitioned from the demands of basketball to those of track. Baillie is coming out of the lull she experienced as her body adapted, Pillivant said.
“Basketball is more short sprinting, starting and stopping, where she comes out here and runs multiple 300s. That takes some getting used to,” Pillivant said. “She is on her uphill climb right now. She just has to trust the process and what we’re asking her to do as coaches.
“We think she’ll be where she needs to be by state.”
Baillie was second in the 100 hurdles by one-hundredth of a second Friday. Her time of 15.18 seconds in Scottsbluff’s finals is far faster than her time of 15.70 seconds that she posted during the preliminaries at last spring’s Class 4A state meet. Baillie had the fastest qualifying time in that event, but placed eighth after she hit a hurdle and tumbled to the track.
She ran the 300 hurdles later that day and placed sixth. She also placed third in high jump.
“That was really sad and frustrating, and I was kind of nervous to go over some hurdles again this year,” Baillie said. “I got over that in my first race of the season. Now, I’m working on getting my knee and foot parallel on my trail leg.”
Indians hurdles coach Brick Cegelski describes Baillie as resilient.
“One little thing like falling at state isn’t going to mess with her mind,” he said. “She bounces right up and is ready to compete again. Stuff happens, and you can get mad about it or think about what else you could do about it.
“Anything can happen in the hurdles. You can get hit by an arm or hook a hurdle and go down. Anything. She’s really attacking them right now and doing some great things.”
The only thing that continues to bother Baillie about last season is missing the podium photo after the 100 hurdles. Her teammates and coaches consoled her after immediately after the race, and she never heard the public address announcer calling for her to go to the middle of the field at Harry Geldien Stadium.
“I was with Cegelski when they were getting their medals and doing the picture and never heard them calling my name,” Baillie said. “I feel bad about that because I don’t want people thinking I’m so competitive that I’m a bad sport.”
The good news for Baillie is she’ll get at least three more cracks at the podium next month.
According to Athletic.net, Baillie has the top 100 hurdles time in 4A, the second-best high jump mark and third-best 300 hurdles time.
“I’m really driven to put last year in the past,” Baillie said. “This season has been really fun so far.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
– Brogan Allen, Katie Hinz and Taryn Potts, softball, Central: Allen, a senior, went 5 for 11 with three doubles and five RBI to help the Lady Indians go 3-1 last week.
Hinz, a sophomore, posted a 1-1 record in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 22 hitters and posting a 2.92 earned-run average in 12 innings of work. She had 13 strikeouts in a seven-inning complete game victory at Laramie.
Potts, a freshman, was 2-0 in the circle with 15 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA in 13 innings pitched.
– Brenden Bohlmann and Connor Fisbeck, boys soccer, Cheyenne East: Bohlmann, a junior, scored four goals and dished out one assist to help the Thunderbirds go 1-1-1 on the week.
Fisbeck, a senior, stopped 24 shots across those three matches.
– Aleah Brooks, Ella Neider and Gracie Oswald, softball, East: Brooks, a freshman, went 5 for 11 with a triple and three RBI to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-2 on the week.
Neider, a senior, was 11 for 12 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI.
Oswald, a sophomore, went 5 of 10 with a double, a triple and four RBI.
– Nash Coleman, boys golf, East: The freshman fired a 74 to win the Torrington Invitational on Friday.
– Marik Cummings, boys track, East: The junior won the 100-meter dash in 10.62 seconds at the Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Twilight. The time broke the Thunderbirds’ record that Lee Vaughn set in 1993. Cummings also helped East win the 4x100 relay (42.81 seconds) in Scottsbluff.
– Emma Gonzalez and Rylee Jo Ward, girls track and field, Burns: Gonzalez, a senior, won the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 3.85 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (6:08.75) at the Kendra Roeder Invitational on Friday in Pine Bluffs.
Ward, also a senior, won the 100 hurdles (17.48) and pole vault (8 feet, 5 inches). She also was second in the 300 hurdles (51.49).
– Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The sophomore won the 100-meter dash (12.16 seconds) and long jump (18 feet 4.5 inches) at the Scottsbluff Twilight.
– Richard Prescott and TaVion Taylor-Bird, boys track and field, Central: Prescott, a junior, won the 110-meter hurdles (15.30 seconds), 300 hurdles (41.15) and long jump (20 feet, 10 inches) at the Scottsbluff Twilight.
Taylor-Bird, a sophomore, won triple jump (42-9) and took second in high jump (6-0).
– Carson Rabou, boys track and field, Pine Bluffs: The senior won the 110-meter hurdles (17.20), placed second in the 300 hurdles (44.37) and was third in pole vault (10-10) at the Kendra Roeder Invitational on Friday in Pine Bluffs.