CHEYENNE — The three events Sydney Morrell won at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet showcased her versatility every bit as much as her dominance.
The Cheyenne Central senior opened the meet by winning the 3,200-meter run in a time that was mere seconds from breaking the 4A record, and the best time of the meet, regardless of classification. The runner-up crossed the finish line nearly 50 seconds behind Morrell.
She won the 800-meter run with Cody junior Ada Nelson breathing down her neck the entire race. That time also was a Best-of-the-Best for the state meet.
On the meet’s final day, Morrell won the 1,600 not long after placing fourth in the 400-meter dash. Morrell again had Nelson hot on her heels for the majority of the race before pulling away with a finishing kick that left Nelson nearly three full seconds behind.
Those efforts earned Central 35 of the 131 points it used to win its fifth consecutive state championship. They also earned Morrell Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“She’s not just hype. She’s the real deal,” Central coach Sean Wilde said. “That’s why she’s going to a school with a track legacy like Iowa State. She’s deserving of that, and she’s going to excel there, grow and flourish.
“I’m very excited to see her journey continue on.”
Morrell being able to shine in the longest sprint and win the longest distance is a testament to her immense talent.
That she came close to a state record without another runner pushing her is a sign of her determination. Her ability to run away with a race, pull away late in a race and hold on for a win highlights her maturity in race strategy.
“There were multiple races this season where I was running alone, and I’ve gotten used to it, for the most part,” Morrell said. “I’ve also had those races where it comes down to the final 100 meters, and I need to use my kick to out-sprint the other athletes.
“Throughout the season, there were multiple opportunities to test both strategies, and that helped me at the state meet.”
No race better illustrates her race strategy than the 800.
“For me, that race was more about finishing first and getting as many points as I could for the team than getting my best time,” Morrell said. “I didn’t go out as hard as I could have because I knew that if I ran that race strategically and stayed in front, it help us more.
“The regular season is about testing your fitness level and bringing your times down and pushing your limits. State’s not the place for that. State is about winning the race.”
Wilde said he likes to discuss race strategy with his athletes, but doesn’t obsess over it. His fear is that too much information and too much thinking slows performance. The last thing he wants to do is rob an athlete of their instincts.
“You can think too much about racing and hinder yourself,” he said.
Morrell instinctively made her move in the 1,600 with roughly 200 meters to go as she and Nelson approached a few runners they were going to lap.
“Coach Wilde told me he could tell that caught (Nelson) off guard,” she said. “I didn’t realize I was doing that.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Aryana Booth, girls soccer, Cheyenne East: The junior goalkeeper posted 20 saves across three matches to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-2 and place fourth at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament.
n Madisyn Baillie, girls track and field, Cheyenne Central: The senior won the 100-meter hurdles and high jump and placed third in the 300 hurdles at the Class 4A state track and field meet. Her height of 5 feet, 4 inches was a Best-of-the-Best mark.
n Aleah Brooks, Jaylyn Christensen, Gracie Oswald and Trista Stehwien, softball, East: Brooks, a freshman, batted .462 (6-for-13) with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI to help the Thunderbirds go 3-2 and finish second at the state tournament. One of those homers was a walk-off game-winner that helped East cap a six-run rally over Campbell County.
Christensen, a senior, went 3-1 in the pitcher’s circle with 31 strikeouts, five walks and a 3.21 earned-run average in 24 innings pitched.
Oswald, a junior, batted .471 (8-for-17) with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. Four of those RBI came on a grand slam that tied the game with Campbell County as East was down to its last out.
Stehwien, a senior, batted .611 (11-for-18) with two doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight RBI.
n Logan Custis, boys soccer, Central: The junior scored five goals to help the Indians go 2-1 and place second at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament.
n Hadyn Fleming, boys track and field, Central: The junior won discus at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet with a Best-of-the-Best throw of 164 feet. He also placed second in shot put 53-8½.
n Cody Hape, boys track, Burns: The senior won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes as the Class 2A state track and field meet. He crossed the finish line in 22.89 seconds in the 200, and a Best-of-the-Best 48.46 in the 400. He also was second in the 100 (11.18 seconds), and helped the Broncs’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team capture second.
n Izzy Kelly and Izzy Thomas, softball, Central: Kelly, a sophomore, batted .636 (7-for-11) with a home run and an RBI to help the Indians go 1-2 at the state tournament.
Thomas, also a sophomore, batted .545 (6-for-11) with a double and two RBI.
n Stu Lerwick, boys track and field, Pine Bluffs: The senior won triple jump at the Wyoming Class 2A state track and field meet with a leap of 43 feet, 8¼ inches. He also was third in shot put (44-4¼) and third in long jump (20-9¼).
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: An injured right ankle couldn’t stop the junior from winning her third long jump championship at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet. Her leap of 19 feet, 8½ inches is a new 4A record. Morris also was second in the 100-meter dash (12.26 seconds) for the second consecutive year. She also had the fastest qualifying time of the 200-meter dash (25.28), but had to walk the final because of her injury.