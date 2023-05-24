CHEYENNE — The three events Sydney Morrell won at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet showcased her versatility every bit as much as her dominance.

The Cheyenne Central senior opened the meet by winning the 3,200-meter run in a time that was mere seconds from breaking the 4A record, and the best time of the meet, regardless of classification. The runner-up crossed the finish line nearly 50 seconds behind Morrell.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus